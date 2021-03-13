Redington Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Redington Ltd is a leading technology solutions provider based in India. Established in 1993, the company is a trusted distributor of IT products, software, and services. It partners with top global technology brands like Apple, Microsoft, and HP to deliver cutting-edge solutions to businesses and consumers.

Redington operates in more than 30 countries, offering a wide range of services, including IT distribution, cloud solutions, and supply chain management. Redington Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 225.88 INR. Here will provide you more details on Redington Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Redington Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹224.00

High Price: ₹227.79

Low Price: ₹213.01

Previous Close: ₹214.34

Volume: 15,547,097

Value (Lacs): ₹35,001.18

VWAP: ₹221.29

UC Limit: ₹257.20

LC Limit: ₹171.47

P/E ratio: 14.63

Div yield: 2.74%

52-wk high: ₹237.55

52-wk low: ₹158.00

Mkt cap: ₹17,600Cr

Face Value: ₹2

Redington Share Price Chart

Redington Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Redington Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹240 2026 ₹275 2027 ₹300 2028 ₹330 2029 ₹355 2030 ₹380

Redington Share Price Target 2025

Redington share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹240. Here are four key factors that could affect Redington Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Expansion in Cloud and IT Services: Redington’s focus on expanding its cloud offerings and IT services, including enterprise solutions, will position the company for growth in the rapidly growing digital transformation space. Increased E-commerce and Online Distribution: As e-commerce continues to grow, Redington’s ability to leverage online distribution channels for tech products can help capture a larger customer base and increase sales. Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Expanding its network through strategic acquisitions or new partnerships with tech companies can enhance Redington’s product portfolio and expand its market share in existing and new regions. Technological Advancements: Staying ahead of the curve with emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G will help Redington offer innovative solutions to businesses, boosting demand for its products and services.

Redington Share Price Target 2030

Redington share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹380. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Redington Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Intense Competition: The IT distribution market is highly competitive, with both global players and local companies vying for market share. Increased competition could pressure margins and limit Redington’s ability to maintain strong growth. Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain issues, such as shortages of key components or transportation delays, could impact product availability, disrupting Redington’s ability to meet demand and affecting its revenue. Technological Obsolescence: Rapid changes in technology could make certain products obsolete, and if Redington fails to adapt quickly or diversify its offerings, it might lose market relevance. Economic and Geopolitical Risks: Economic slowdowns, trade tensions, or geopolitical instability in key markets like Asia and the Middle East could negatively impact sales and disrupt operations, affecting financial performance.

Shareholding Pattern For Redington Ltd

FII: 58.07%

Retail and Others: 23.84%

Mutual Funds: 11.86%

DII: 6.22%

Redington Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 894.69B 12.63% Operating expense 32.90B 23.36% Net income 12.19B -12.49% Net profit margin 1.36 -22.29% Earnings per share 15.59 -12.46% EBITDA 19.27B -9.67% Effective tax rate 21.34% —

