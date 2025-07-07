Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Push It Toward ₹1,650–₹1,700?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE) is trading at ₹1,528 today, currently consolidating near its 50‑day and 100‑day moving averages. With indicators strongly biased toward bullish—RSI (~59), MACD positive, and bullish pivot structures—the stock may climb to ₹1,650–₹1,700 by late 2025, provided it holds above its short-term support at ₹1,510–₹1,520.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹1,5278 (+0.56%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹1,114.85 – ₹1,608.95

  • RSI (14): ~59.4 – bullish territory

  • MACD: +3.45 – clear buy signal

  • Stochastic: ~53 – neutral / building momentum

  • 50‑day / 200‑day MA: ₹1,512.66 / ₹1,454.96 – price is strongly above both

Reliance Industries Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zones: ₹1,510–₹1,520 (close to 50‑day MA and pivot support)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹1,550–₹1,560 (pivot R1/R2)

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base-case: ₹1,650

    • Bull-case: ₹1,700+ if momentum continues and macro conditions support

3. Share Price Outlook Through 2025

  • Base-case target: ₹1,650 — assuming continuation of bullish structure and support holds

  • Bull-case target: ₹1,700 — if MACD stays positive and volume picks up near resistance

  • Bear-case: If price drops below ₹1,510, risk of decline to ₹1,450–₹1,480

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • Overbought warning: RSI nearing 60 may limit further upside without consolidation

  • Pivot break risk: A clear fall below ₹1,510 could shift short-term trend neutral-to-bearish

  • Macro factors: Crude oil volatility, regulatory changes, or market-wide corrections may impact direction

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹1,520–₹1,530 (near 50‑day MA support)

  • Stop‑Loss: ₹1,495 (below support cluster)

  • Targets:

    • Primary: ₹1,650

    • Extension: ₹1,700

  • Confirmation Tip: Increase exposure if price rallies above ₹1,560 with strong volume

