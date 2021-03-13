Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is an Indian company that plays a vital role in building and managing essential infrastructure projects. Founded in 2006 as part of the Reliance Group, the company focuses on various sectors, including energy generation, power distribution, road construction, and metro rail systems. Reliance Infrastructure Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 278.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹271.55

High Price: ₹283.70

Low Price: ₹268.20

Previous Close: ₹272.00

Volume: 3,822,258

Value (Lacs): ₹10,673.66

VWAP: ₹277.67

UC Limit: ₹326.40

LC Limit: ₹217.60

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹351.00

52-wk low: ₹144.45

Mkt cap: ₹11,061

Face Value: ₹10

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) Market Capitalization: ₹2.7 trillion Adani Transmission Ltd Market Capitalization: ₹1.6 trillion GMR Infrastructure Ltd Market Capitalization: ₹10,000 crore IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Market Capitalization: ₹18,000 crore Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Market Capitalization: ₹6,000 crore

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Chart

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Target Share Price Target 2025 ₹355 2026 ₹450 2027 ₹565 2028 ₹676 2029 ₹782 2030 ₹879

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Target 2025

Reliance Infrastructure share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹355. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and its share price target for 2025:

Expansion into Renewable Energy : Reliance Infrastructure’s commitment to expanding its portfolio in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, can drive growth. The increasing demand for clean energy solutions, along with government incentives for renewable projects, can significantly enhance the company’s revenue streams.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations : Forming alliances with other companies for large-scale infrastructure projects can provide Reliance Infrastructure with the necessary expertise, resources, and capital. Successful partnerships can lead to faster project execution and improved profitability, positively impacting the share price.

Economic Growth and Infrastructure Spending: The overall economic growth in India, along with increased government spending on infrastructure, will be crucial for the company’s performance. A growing economy typically leads to higher demand for infrastructure development, which can translate into more projects and higher revenue for Reliance Infrastructure by 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Target 2030

Reliance Infrastructure share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹879. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact the share price target of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. by 2030:

Regulatory and Compliance Risks : The infrastructure sector is heavily regulated, and any changes in government policies, environmental regulations, or compliance requirements can pose significant challenges. Stricter regulations could lead to delays in project approvals or increased operational costs, affecting profitability and share performance.

Competition and Market Dynamics : The infrastructure sector is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants. Intense competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced margins on projects. Reliance Infrastructure must continuously innovate and improve efficiency to maintain its market position, which could impact its growth and share price.

Economic Slowdowns and Funding Constraints: Economic downturns can lead to reduced government spending on infrastructure and delays in project financing. Reliance Infrastructure may face challenges in securing funding for large projects, which can hinder growth. Economic uncertainties, such as inflation or changes in interest rates, can also impact investor confidence and the company’s share price by 2030.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 16.5%

FII: 8.39%

DII: 1.4%

Public: 73.72%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 220.67B 6.39% Operating expense 40.99B 3.99% Net income -16.09B 50.06% Net profit margin -7.29 53.06% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 40.11B 28.27% Effective tax rate -3.70% —

