Reliance Power Share Price Target 2025: Are Technicals Signaling a Turnaround?
Reliance Power (NSE: RPOWER) is trading at ₹65.10, up slightly on the day. However, technical indicators signal caution—both oscillators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic) and moving averages suggest a mixed-to-bearish outlook. If key support around ₹64–₹65 holds, a rebound to ₹75–₹80 by late 2025 is possible. A further breakdown could drag prices toward ₹55–₹60.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
-
Price: ₹65.10 (–1.23%)
-
RSI (14): ~39 – bearish
-
Stochastic: ~33 – bearish
-
MACD: –0.63 – bearish
-
ADX: ~55 – strong bearish trend
-
50-/200-day SMAs: Price below 50-day (
₹66), near 200-day (₹64)
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Strong Support: ₹64–₹65 zone (200-day SMA & recent lows)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹68–₹69 (50-day SMA pivot area)
-
Upside Targets:
-
Base‑case: ₹75 – if price rebounds
-
Bull‑case: ₹80 – on sustained momentum
-
-
Downside Risk: A break below ₹64 could lead to ₹55–₹60
3. 2025 Price Target Outlook
-
Base-case: ₹75 — achievable with a bounce from the ₹64–₹65 support
-
Bull-case: ₹80 — if MACD turns positive and RSI recovers above 50
-
Bear-case: ₹55 — if the stock breaks past the key support level
4. Risks & Technical Warnings
-
All key indicators are currently bearish—caution warranted
-
Failure to hold support may trigger further decline
-
Weak momentum may stall any near-term rebound
5. Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹65–₹66 (near support cluster)
-
Stop‑Loss: ₹63 — below the critical support level
-
Target Levels:
-
₹75 (short-medium term)
-
₹80 (with confirmation from MACD/RSI)
-