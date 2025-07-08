Reliance Power Share Price Target 2025_ Are Technicals Signaling a Turnaround_

Reliance Power Share Price Target 2025: Are Technicals Signaling a Turnaround?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Reliance Power (NSE: RPOWER) is trading at ₹65.10, up slightly on the day. However, technical indicators signal caution—both oscillators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic) and moving averages suggest a mixed-to-bearish outlook. If key support around ₹64–₹65 holds, a rebound to ₹75–₹80 by late 2025 is possible. A further breakdown could drag prices toward ₹55–₹60.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹65.10 (–1.23%)

  • RSI (14): ~39 – bearish

  • Stochastic: ~33 – bearish

  • MACD: –0.63 – bearish

  • ADX: ~55 – strong bearish trend

  • 50-/200-day SMAs: Price below 50-day (₹66), near 200-day (₹64)

Reliance Power Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Strong Support: ₹64–₹65 zone (200-day SMA & recent lows)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹68–₹69 (50-day SMA pivot area)

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base‑case: ₹75 – if price rebounds

    • Bull‑case: ₹80 – on sustained momentum

  • Downside Risk: A break below ₹64 could lead to ₹55–₹60

3. 2025 Price Target Outlook

  • Base-case: ₹75 — achievable with a bounce from the ₹64–₹65 support

  • Bull-case: ₹80 — if MACD turns positive and RSI recovers above 50

  • Bear-case: ₹55 — if the stock breaks past the key support level

4. Risks & Technical Warnings

  • All key indicators are currently bearish—caution warranted

  • Failure to hold support may trigger further decline

  • Weak momentum may stall any near-term rebound

5. Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹65–₹66 (near support cluster)

  • Stop‑Loss: ₹63 — below the critical support level

  • Target Levels:

    1. ₹75 (short-medium term)

    2. ₹80 (with confirmation from MACD/RSI)

