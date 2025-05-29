Reliance Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Reliance Power Ltd is a major energy company in India, focused on generating electricity through various sources such as coal, gas, and renewable energy. It is part of the Reliance Group, founded by Anil Ambani, and aims to contribute to India’s growing energy needs. Reliance Power Share Price on NSE as of 29 May 2025 is 50.45 INR. Here will provide you more details on Reliance Power Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Reliance Power Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 52.50

High: 52.72

Low: 50.21

Mkt cap: 20.79KCr

P/E ratio: 7.21

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 55.10

52-wk low: 23.30

Reliance Power Share Price Chart

Reliance Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Reliance PowerShare Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹65 2026 ₹105 2027 ₹150 2028 ₹200 2029 ₹245 2030 ₹305

Reliance Power Share Price Target 2025

Reliance Power share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹65. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Reliance Power Ltd and its share price target in 2025:

Shift Towards Clean Energy: As the world moves toward cleaner energy sources, Reliance Power’s ability to transition from coal-based power generation to renewable energy will be crucial. Expanding its portfolio in solar, wind, and other green energy projects could enhance its long-term growth prospects and positively impact its share price. Debt Reduction and Financial Stability: Reliance Power’s ability to reduce its debt and improve financial stability will play a significant role in its growth. Lowering debt levels can improve profitability, reduce interest costs, and make the company more attractive to investors, potentially driving up its share price. Energy Demand in India: The growing demand for electricity in India, driven by industrialization and urbanization, can offer growth opportunities for Reliance Power. If the company can efficiently meet this demand and expand its capacity, especially in high-demand regions, it could see increased revenues and a rise in its share price.

Reliance Power Share Price Target 2030

Reliance Power share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹305. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Reliance Power Ltd and its share price target in 2030:

Adoption of Advanced Clean Technologies: By 2030, the global energy landscape will likely prioritize sustainability. Reliance Power’s ability to adopt advanced clean technologies, such as smart grids and energy storage solutions, will be essential for maintaining competitiveness. Leading in green innovation could boost investor confidence and positively influence its share price.

Global Energy Transition Trends: The shift toward renewable energy on a global scale will shape Reliance Power’s future. If the company aligns its strategy with global energy transition goals, such as net-zero carbon emissions, and expands its renewable energy capacity, it could capture more market share and drive long-term growth, boosting its share price.

Long-term Energy Contracts and Partnerships: Establishing long-term contracts and strategic partnerships with both domestic and international players in the energy sector will be crucial. Securing stable revenue streams through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and collaborations in the renewable sector can provide financial stability and growth, positively affecting the company’s share price over time.

Shareholding Pattern For Reliance Power Ltd

Promoters: 24.98%

FII: 12.87%

DII: 3.2%

Public: 58.94%

Reliance Power Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 75.83B -3.92% Operating expense 24.92B -42.58% Net income 29.48B 242.52% Net profit margin 38.87 248.30% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 22.95B 67.50% Effective tax rate 3.28% —

