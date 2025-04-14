Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025:- ​Resourceful Automobile Ltd. is a New Delhi-based dealership specializing in Yamaha motorcycles and scooters under the brand name Sawhney Automobiles. The company operates two showrooms in Dwarka and Palam Road, New Delhi, offering a range of two-wheelers, including commuter bikes, sport bikes, cruisers, and scooters, along with servicing facilities. Resourceful Automobile Share Price on NSE as of 15 April 2025 is 50.00 INR.

Resourceful Automobile Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 50.00

High: 50.00

Low: 50.00

Mkt cap: 13.28Cr

P/E ratio: 16.19

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 128.00

52-wk low: 46.29

Resourceful Automobile Share Price Chart

Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target Years Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 January – Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 February – Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 March – Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 April ₹60 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 May ₹70 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 June ₹80 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 July ₹90 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 August ₹100 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 September ₹110 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 October ₹120 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 November ₹130 Resourceful Automobile Share Price Target 2025 December ₹140

Resourceful Automobile Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 61.41%

FII: 0%

DII: 0.09%

Public: 38.49%

Key Factors Affecting Resourceful Automobile Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Resourceful Automobile’s share price target for 2025:

Limited Operational Scale: At the time of its IPO, Resourceful Automobile operated only two Yamaha showrooms with a small team of eight employees. This limited scale may constrain revenue growth and operational efficiency unless significant expansion occurs. Volatile Share Performance: The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹128.00 and a low of ₹46.29. Such volatility can impact investor confidence and affect the share price trajectory. Lack of Analyst Coverage: Currently, there is insufficient analyst coverage to provide reliable earnings and revenue forecasts for Resourceful Automobile. This lack of professional insights may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company’s future performance. Market Sentiment and IPO Euphoria: The company’s IPO attracted significant attention due to high subscription rates, driven by market liquidity and investor enthusiasm. However, sustaining this momentum requires consistent performance and strategic growth initiatives. Financial Performance Metrics: While specific financial details are limited, the company’s revenue per share growth and other key financial indicators will play a crucial role in determining its valuation and attractiveness to investors.

Risks and Challenges for Resourceful Automobile Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Resourceful Automobile’s share price target for 2025:​

Limited Operational Scale: Resourceful Automobile operates only two Yamaha showrooms, which may limit revenue growth and operational efficiency unless significant expansion occurs. ​ Stock Price Volatility: The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹128.00 and a low of ₹46.29, indicating potential volatility that could affect investor confidence. ​ Lack of Analyst Coverage: Insufficient analyst coverage makes obtaining reliable earnings and revenue forecasts challenging, leading to investors’ uncertainty regarding the company’s future performance. ​ Market Sentiment and IPO Euphoria: The company’s IPO attracted significant attention due to high subscription rates, driven by market liquidity and investor enthusiasm. However, sustaining this momentum requires consistent performance and strategic growth initiatives. ​ Financial Performance Metrics: While specific financial details are limited, the company’s revenue per share growth and other key financial indicators will play a crucial role in determining its valuation and attractiveness to investors.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025