RHFL Share Price Target 2025:- ​Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), established in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a housing finance company in India. The company offers a range of loan products, including home loans, affordable housing loans, loans against property, and construction finance. RHFL operates across various locations in India, serving a diverse customer base. The company aims to support individuals in achieving their homeownership dreams by providing accessible and tailored financial solutions. RHFL Share Price on NSE as of 25 April 2025 is 3.53 INR.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 3.53

High: 3.65

Low: 3.42

Mkt cap: 171.23Cr

P/E ratio: 9.54

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 5.83

52-wk low: 2.15

RHFL Share Price Chart

RHFL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

RHFL Share Price Target Years RHFL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target RHFL Share Price Target 2025 January – RHFL Share Price Target 2025 February – RHFL Share Price Target 2025 March – RHFL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3.70 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3.90 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4.10 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4.30 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4.50 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4.70 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹5 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹5.50 RHFL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹6

RHFL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0.74%

FII: 0.01%

DII: 1.55%

Public: 97.71%

Key Factors Affecting RHFL Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) by 2025:

Market Sentiment and Trading Activity: Despite limited analyst coverage, RHFL has experienced notable trading activity, with its share price increasing by 22% in March 2025. Such movements indicate that investor sentiment and market dynamics play a significant role in the stock’s performance. Leadership and Governance Changes: The appointment of new directors, including Nitesh Shinde as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director in September 2024, suggests efforts to strengthen corporate governance. Effective leadership can positively impact strategic decisions and investor confidence. Industry Growth Prospects: The diversified financial sector in India is projected to grow at a rate of 17.5%. As a participant in this sector, RHFL could benefit from overall industry expansion, provided it aligns its strategies accordingly. Stock Price Volatility: RHFL’s stock has shown significant volatility, with a 52-week range between ₹2.15 and ₹5.83. This fluctuation presents both opportunities and risks for investors, depending on market conditions and company performance. Potential for Operational Turnaround: While RHFL has faced challenges, any successful restructuring or improvement in financial metrics could enhance its growth prospects. Investors may monitor such developments closely for potential investment opportunities.

Risks and Challenges for RHFL Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Reliance Home Finance Limited’s (RHFL) share price by 2025:

Regulatory Actions and Legal Challenges: In August 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a five-year ban on Anil Ambani and 24 others, including top executives of RHFL, from participating in the securities market. This action followed allegations of fund diversion through questionable loans, leading to significant losses and raising concerns among investors. Financial Penalties and Fund Diversion Allegations: SEBI has issued demand notices totaling ₹129 crore to RHFL and associated entities for the illegal diversion of funds. The regulator has warned of asset and bank account attachments if payments are not made, indicating severe financial and reputational risks for the company. Market Volatility and Investor Confidence: RHFL’s stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week range between ₹2.15 and ₹5.83. Such fluctuations can be unsettling for investors and may deter potential buyers, affecting the stock’s stability and growth prospects. Overvaluation Concerns: Analyses suggest that RHFL’s intrinsic value is estimated at ₹2.13 per share, while the current market price is higher, indicating a potential overvaluation of approximately 39%. This discrepancy may lead to price corrections if the company’s performance does not align with investor expectations. Governance and Management Issues: The involvement of RHFL’s management in the alleged fund diversion scheme highlights significant governance failures. Such issues can erode investor trust and pose challenges in attracting new investments or partnerships.

