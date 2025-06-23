RHFL Share Price Target 2025 To 2030– Reliance Home Finance Limited is a flagship of Reliance Capital’s retail finance enterprise, which was set up in 2008. It is a subsidiary of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, more commonly known as the ADAG group, formed by Anil Ambani. The company offers a variety of housing finance products such as house building finance, finance for the acquisition of built houses, finance for the acquisition of built houses for reselling, and others.

The interest rates it provides to the clients are attractive, and the repayment option is also suitable for a large customer population. The company forms a part of the larger Reliance Group, which is extraordinarily rich and has access to the most specialized financial resources to ensure that the company remains a key player in the housing finance segment in India.

RHFL Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 6.86

Today’s High: 6.86

Today’s Low: 6.86

Market Capital: 332.75Cr

P/E: 13.72

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 7.78

52 Week Low: 2.15

RHFL Share Price Current Graph

RHFL Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

Here are the share price targets for upcoming years based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

RHFL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 8 2026 11 2027 14 2028 17 2029 20 2030 23

Shareholding Pattern For RHFL Share Price

Retail & Others: 97.71%

Other Domestic Institutions: 1.54%

Promoters: 0.74%

Mutual Funds: 0.01%

Foreign Institutions: 0.01%

Annual Income Statement Of Reliance Home Finance Limited

The data shows the revenue and net profit comparison of RHFL Limited.

Here are the details regarding the RHFL Income Statement.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue -6.78M 18.47% Operating Expenses 34.45M 15.71% Net Income 241.73M 781.17% Net Profit Margin -3.57K -935.53% Earning Per Share N/A N/A EBITDA N/A N/A Effective Tax Rate -0.27% N/A

Challenges For RHFL Share Price

Debt And Financial Stress

The company has exhibited a high level of debt, which puts the financial position of the company under a lot of stress. This has made investors question its ability to service and repay its debts, thus resulting in low investor confidence and share price.

Regulatory Issues

Much of the regulations have affected RHFL, mainly from the RBI and the SEBI. Since most regulatory activities or investigation processes are unpredictable, this is likely to cause fluctuations in the stock price.

Corporate Governance Concerns

Issues on corporate governance, specifically on issues such as clear reporting practices and management of the company, have also affected the poor performance of the stock, which investors try to avoid.

Industry-Wide Challenges

NBFCs, including the housing finance companies in India, have industry-level maladies such as liquidity crises, increased regulations, and a decline in demand for credit. These factors have put extra weight on RHFL’s share price.