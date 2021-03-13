Rigetti Computing’s Aspen-5: The Next Leap in Quantum Computing

To speed up the development and commercialization of superconducting quantum computing, Rigetti Computing, Inc., a leader in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Quanta Computer Inc. (“Quanta,” TWSE: 2382.TW), a Taiwan-based Fortune 500 company and the world leader in computer server manufacturing.

To develop superconducting quantum computing technology, the businesses have agreed to invest over $100 million over the next five years, concentrating on their respective areas of strength. Subject to regulatory approval, Quanta will also purchase shares of Rigetti and invest $35 million.

With growing commercial interest, the quantum computing business is predicted to develop rapidly over the next five years, reaching $1–2 billion annually by 20301. Among the quantum computing modalities, fast gate speeds and known semiconductor industry production procedures are only two of the numerous benefits of superconducting qubits over ion traps and neutral atoms.

“Quanta’s investment in Rigetti will strengthen our position in this thriving sector. “We will be at the forefront of the quantum computing industry thanks to the complementary strengths of our companies: Quanta is the world’s leading notebook/server manufacturer with $43 billion in annual sales, and Rigetti is a pioneer in superconducting quantum technology with an open, modular architecture that makes it easy to incorporate innovative solutions across different parts of the stack,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO of Rigetti.

About Rigetti:

Rigetti is a full-stack quantum computing pioneer. Since 2017, the company has run quantum computers on the cloud. Its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform provides services to government, business, and research clients. To serve national laboratories and quantum computing centers, Rigetti started offering on-premises quantum computing systems in 2021 with qubit counts ranging from 24 to 84. In 2023, Rigetti unveiled the 9-qubit Novera QPU, a high-performance on-premises QPU that can be integrated into a customer’s current cryogenic and control systems to serve a larger R&D community.

The company’s in-house quantum-classical infrastructure offers high-performance integration with public and private clouds for real quantum computing. Rigetti has created the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. At Fab-1, the industry’s first specialized and integrated quantum device production facility, the company designs and produces its chips.

About Quanta Computer:

One of the top manufacturers of notebooks globally and a top supplier of cloud computing solutions is Quanta Computer Inc., a Fortune Global 500 company. Quanta offers cutting-edge products with cutting-edge technology in various fields, including consumer electronics, cloud computing, information and communications, smart home and automotive solutions, innovative healthcare, and artificial intelligence (AIoT).

Quanta Computer was founded in 1988 and has been listed on the TWSE since 1999. Its headquarters are in Taiwan, with production and service facilities spread across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and other regions. Quanta Computer employed over 60,000 people globally, generating US$43 billion in combined revenues in FY2024. Please visit Quanta Computer’s website at www.quantatw.com for further details.

