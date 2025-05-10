Reliance Industries Ltd is one of India’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, with a strong presence in various sectors like petrochemicals, refining, oil, telecommunications, and retail. Founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in 1966, the company has grown to become a global player in many industries. Its subsidiary, Jio, revolutionized the telecom market in India by offering affordable mobile internet and services, making it one of the country’s most valuable companies. RIL Share Price on NSE as of 10 May 2025 is 1,379.50 INR. Here will provide you with more details on RIL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Reliance Industries Ltd: Market Overview

Open: ₹1,385.50

High: ₹1,394.80

Low: ₹1,374.50

Previous Close: ₹1,407.00

Volume: 13,668,904

Value (Lacs): ₹188,248.15

VWAP: 1,382.38

UC Limit: ₹1,547.70

LC Limit: ₹1,266.30

52 Week High: ₹1,608.80

52 Week Low: ₹1,114.85

Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): ₹1,863,692

Face Value: ₹10

RIL Share Price Chart

RIL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

RIL Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1610 2026 ₹1735 2027 ₹1924 2028 ₹2145 2029 ₹2340 2030 ₹2564

RIL Share Price Target 2025

RIL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1610. Here are three key factors that could affect Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price target in 2025:

Advancement in Digital and Telecom Services : By 2025, Jio’s expansion into 5G services and the growth of its digital platforms (such as JioFiber and JioMart) will be crucial. If Jio continues to innovate and capture a larger share of the market, it will drive significant revenue growth and positively impact RIL’s share price, making digital services a major growth driver for the company.

Sustainability and Green Energy Projects : RIL’s commitment to becoming a leader in clean energy, especially in areas like green hydrogen and solar power, will be a critical factor in its growth by 2025. If the company successfully scales its renewable energy ventures and capitalizes on government policies supporting sustainability, it could diversify its revenue streams and create long-term growth prospects.

Global Economic and Oil Market Conditions: RIL’s petrochemical and refining business is highly dependent on global crude oil prices, so the economic environment and supply chain dynamics will be key factors. Any significant changes in global oil prices, supply disruptions, or changes in demand for petrochemical products can impact the company’s profitability and share price. Additionally, changes in global trade policies and demand from major markets like China and the US will affect RIL’s growth outlook.

RIL Share Price Target 2030

RIL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2564. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price target in 2030:

Regulatory and Policy Risks : Reliance operates in multiple sectors, including energy, telecom, and retail, which are heavily regulated. Changes in government policies, taxation laws, environmental regulations, or telecom sector regulations could pose risks to the company’s operations and profitability. Regulatory hurdles in its renewable energy transition could also slow down its growth in the long term.

Competition in Telecom and Digital Sectors : By 2030, competition in the telecom and digital services space, especially from global players and local challengers, may intensify. If Jio fails to maintain its market leadership, or if new technologies disrupt the market, RIL’s growth in this key segment could be impacted, which could also affect its overall share price.

Global Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty: RIL’s extensive reliance on global supply chains, petrochemicals, and oil markets exposes it to economic slowdowns, geopolitical tensions, or trade disruptions. Events such as global recessions, rising trade protectionism, or instability in oil-producing regions could adversely affect the company’s performance, leading to potential volatility in its share price.

Shareholding Pattern For Reliance Industries Ltd

Promoters: 50.11%

FII: 19.06%

DII: 19.45%

Public: 11.37%

Reliance Industries Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 9.65T 7.06% Operating expense 2.23T 9.19% Net income 696.48B 0.04% Net profit margin 7.22 -6.60% Earnings per share 1.21 -96.12% EBITDA 1.65T 5.05% Effective tax rate 23.68% —

