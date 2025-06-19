Share Market Update – Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025

Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025:- Control Print Limited, founded in 1991 and based in Mumbai, is a leading Indian manufacturer of industrial coding and marking equipment. They produce printers, lasers, inks, ribbons, and consumables at two plants in Nalagarh (HP) and Guwahati (Assam), supported by over 800 employees and 300 trained engineers. The company has 11 branch offices and a reach across 1,700+ cities in India, along with a presence in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Kenya, and the Philippines. Serving diverse industries—such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and automotive—they’ve successfully installed over 70,000 coding systems. Rithwik Facility Management Share Price on NSE as of 19 June 2025 is 789.00 INR.

Rithwik Facility Management Ltd: Current Market Overview

Market Cap: ₹ 49.8 Cr.

Current Price: ₹ 163

High / Low: ₹ 172 / 104

Stock P/E: 14.2

Book Value: ₹ 78.0

Dividend Yield: 0.61 %

ROCE: 21.2 %

ROE: 15.7 %

Face Value: ₹ 10.0

Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target Years Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 January – Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 February – Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 March – Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 April – Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 May – Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 June ₹165 Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 July ₹167 Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 August ₹170 Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 September ₹183 Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 October ₹185 Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 November ₹187 Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Target 2025 December ₹190

Rithwik Facility Management Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 73.53%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 26.47%

Key Factors Affecting Rithwik Facility Management Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could influence Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

1. Revenue & Profit Growth Momentum

Rithwik recorded a strong 41% increase in revenue and a 184% surge in profit for FY 2023. Sustaining this growth in coming years will be critical to support upward share price movement.

2. Healthy Operating and Free Cash Flow

The company has maintained solid operating cash flow ( ₹16.5 m in FY 2024) while capital expenditure remained modest ( ₹2 m), demonstrating efficient use of capital. Continued strong cash generation can fund expansion and reduce debt.

3. Expanding Service Portfolio and Client Base

Rithwik offers integrated facility management—covering electrical, HVAC, security, housekeeping, and maintenance—mainly in Chennai and Coimbatore, with planned expansion into cities like Bengaluru. Broader coverage and services can boost client acquisition and per-client revenue.

4. Stable Promoter Holding and Low Leverage

With promoters holding around 73.5% of equity and minimal debt, the company has financial stability and shielding from aggressive dilution. This ownership structure supports long-term strategic consistency.

5. Scalability Popular in BFM Sector

The facility management industry in India is expanding due to rising corporate and real estate needs. Rithwik’s integrated service model and tech-led cost efficiency could help it ride this wave, if executed effectively.

Risks and Challenges for Rithwik Facility Management Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

1. Limited Geographic Presence

Currently, Rithwik operates mainly in Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Coimbatore, and nearby areas). Its limited footprint may restrict growth compared to national players unless it scales operations to other states successfully.

2. High Dependence on Manpower

Being a facility management company, a large part of operations relies on human labor. Shortages, rising wages, or high attrition could impact service quality and increase operational costs.

3. Client Concentration Risk

If a major part of revenue comes from a few large contracts, losing even one key client can affect revenue significantly. This could cause volatility in earnings and investor sentiment.

4. Competitive Industry Landscape

The facility management sector is highly fragmented with many small and large players. Competitive pricing, service innovation, and retention of contracts are ongoing challenges in this space.

5. Execution Risk in Expansion Plans

While the company plans to enter new markets like Bengaluru and increase service offerings, any delays, poor client onboarding, or inability to manage a larger workforce could hurt profitability and brand reputation.

