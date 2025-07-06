RVNL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Turn Neutral into Bullish?
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (NSE: RVNL) is trading at ₹391.40, showing a mild rebound today. Technicals remain mixed—oscillators are slightly bullish, but moving averages suggest caution. A sustained move above ₹405 could clear the path to ₹450–₹480 by late 2025.
1. Today’s Market Snapshot
-
Price: ₹391.40 (+0.19%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹305 – ₹647
-
Volume: ~3.3 million shares; Beta ~1.5 (high volatility)
2. Technical Indicators Overview
|Indicator
|Value
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~45 (neutral)
|Mixed
|Stochastic
|~33 (neutral‑bullish)
|Potential reversal
|MACD
|–2.13 (bearish)
|Weak
|50‑day / 200‑day
|₹395 / ₹412 — price below both
|Caution
3. Support & Resistance
-
Support Zone: ₹380–₹390 (pivot + recent low)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹405–₹408 (50‑day MA & pivot R1)
-
Key Breakout Levels: ₹430 → next hurdle ₹450–₹480
4. 2025 Price Target Outlook
-
Base‑case Target: ₹450 — if RVNL rises above ₹405 and holds support
-
Bull‑case Target: ₹480+ — possible with bullish reversal in MACD and strong volume
-
Bearish Scenario: A drop below ₹380 could pressure the stock toward ₹350–₹360
5. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
Sustained prices below 50‑day and 200‑day MAs indicate lack of trend strength
-
Weak MACD momentum may delay any meaningful bounce
-
Macro triggers (e.g., infrastructure slowdown, RBI policy shifts) could dampen sentiment
6. Tactical Trading Plan
-
Entry Zone: ₹390–₹395 (near pivot and 50‑day MA)
-
Stop‑Loss: ₹380 (below key support)
-
Targets: ₹450 → stretch to ₹480