Share Market Update – SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025

SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​​SA Tech Software India Limited is an IT consulting company based in Pune and Bengaluru, established in 2012 as a subsidiary of SA Technologies Inc., USA. The company specializes in services like artificial intelligence, machine learning, software development, digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, and quality assurance. Over the years, it has partnered with major tech firms such as Microsoft and Google, and has served prominent clients including Dell-EMC, Whirlpool India, and ABB Global Industries. SA Tech Software Share Price on NSE as of 1 May 2025 is 69.55 INR.

SA Tech Software Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 69.25

High: 69.60

Low: 68.90

Mkt cap: 90Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 250.00

52-wk low: 45.00

SA Tech Software Share Price Chart

SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SA Tech Software Share Price Target Years SA Tech Software Share Price Target Months Share Price Target SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 January – SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 February – SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 March – SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 April – SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 May ₹100 SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 June ₹120 SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 July ₹140 SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 August ₹160 SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 September ₹180 SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 October ₹200 SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230 SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 December ₹250

SA Tech Software Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 69.45%

FII: 3.46%

DII: 0.08%

Public: 27.01%

Key Factors Affecting SA Tech Software Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors influencing the growth of SA Tech Software India’s share price target for 2025:

Robust Revenue and Profit Growth

SA Tech Software India has demonstrated strong financial performance, with revenue increasing from ₹41.06 crore in FY22 to ₹71.88 crore in FY24, marking a 75% growth. Net profit also rose from a loss of ₹5.48 crore in FY22 to a profit of ₹3.69 crore in FY24. This consistent financial growth enhances investor confidence and supports a positive outlook for the share price. Strategic Expansion and Client Acquisition

The company has expanded its operations by onboarding new clients such as KSB Tech, Toll India, and Roche India, and securing additional projects with existing clients. This strategic expansion has contributed to revenue growth and is expected to continue driving the company’s performance. Focus on Emerging Technologies

SA Tech Software India offers services in cutting-edge areas like generative AI, machine learning, IoT, and data analytics. As businesses increasingly adopt digital transformation initiatives, the demand for such services is expected to rise, positioning the company for future growth. Improved Operational Efficiency

The company has enhanced its operational efficiency by delivering more projects without a proportional increase in employee costs. For instance, gross margins improved from 14% in FY23 to 31% in the first half of FY24, indicating better resource utilization and cost management. Positive Market Reception and IPO Performance

SA Tech Software India’s IPO was well-received, listing at a 90% premium over the issue price. This strong market debut reflects investor confidence and can contribute to sustained interest in the company’s shares.

Risks and Challenges for SA Tech Software Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact SA Tech Software India’s share price target in 2025:

Dependence on a Limited Client Base

A significant portion of SA Tech Software’s revenue comes from its top clients. For instance, in the fiscal year 2023-24, approximately 70% of the company’s revenue was derived from its top ten customers. This high dependency means that any reduction in business from these clients could adversely affect the company’s financial performance and, consequently, its share price. Absence of Long-Term Contracts

The company primarily operates based on purchase orders rather than long-term contracts. This approach can lead to revenue volatility, as clients may choose to reduce or discontinue their orders without significant notice, impacting the company’s financial stability and investor confidence. Negative Cash Flows in Recent Fiscal Years

SA Tech Software has reported negative cash flows in two of the last three fiscal years. Sustained negative cash flow can hinder the company’s ability to invest in growth opportunities, meet its financial obligations, and may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s financial health. Pending Legal Proceedings

The company, along with its directors and promoters, is involved in certain legal proceedings. Any adverse outcomes from these litigations could result in financial liabilities, damage to the company’s reputation, and potential operational disruptions, all of which could negatively impact the share price. Reliance on Leased Office Spaces

SA Tech Software operates from leased branch offices. Any issues related to lease agreements, such as non-renewal or termination, could disrupt business operations, leading to potential financial losses and affecting investor sentiment.

