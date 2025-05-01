SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025:- SA Tech Software India Limited is an IT consulting company based in Pune and Bengaluru, established in 2012 as a subsidiary of SA Technologies Inc., USA. The company specializes in services like artificial intelligence, machine learning, software development, digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, and quality assurance. Over the years, it has partnered with major tech firms such as Microsoft and Google, and has served prominent clients including Dell-EMC, Whirlpool India, and ABB Global Industries. SA Tech Software Share Price on NSE as of 1 May 2025 is 69.55 INR.

SA Tech Software Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 69.25
  • High: 69.60
  • Low: 68.90
  • Mkt cap: 90Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 250.00
  • 52-wk low: 45.00

SA Tech Software Share Price Chart

SA Tech Software Share Price Chart

SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SA Tech Software Share Price Target Years SA Tech Software Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 January
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 February
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 March
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 April
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 May ₹100
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 June ₹120
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 July ₹140
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 August ₹160
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 September ₹180
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 October ₹200
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230
SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025 December ₹250

SA Tech Software Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 69.45%
  • FII: 3.46%
  • DII: 0.08%
  • Public: 27.01%

Key Factors Affecting SA Tech Software Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors influencing the growth of SA Tech Software India’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Robust Revenue and Profit Growth
    SA Tech Software India has demonstrated strong financial performance, with revenue increasing from ₹41.06 crore in FY22 to ₹71.88 crore in FY24, marking a 75% growth. Net profit also rose from a loss of ₹5.48 crore in FY22 to a profit of ₹3.69 crore in FY24. This consistent financial growth enhances investor confidence and supports a positive outlook for the share price.

  2. Strategic Expansion and Client Acquisition
    The company has expanded its operations by onboarding new clients such as KSB Tech, Toll India, and Roche India, and securing additional projects with existing clients. This strategic expansion has contributed to revenue growth and is expected to continue driving the company’s performance.

  3. Focus on Emerging Technologies
    SA Tech Software India offers services in cutting-edge areas like generative AI, machine learning, IoT, and data analytics. As businesses increasingly adopt digital transformation initiatives, the demand for such services is expected to rise, positioning the company for future growth.

  4. Improved Operational Efficiency
    The company has enhanced its operational efficiency by delivering more projects without a proportional increase in employee costs. For instance, gross margins improved from 14% in FY23 to 31% in the first half of FY24, indicating better resource utilization and cost management.

  5. Positive Market Reception and IPO Performance
    SA Tech Software India’s IPO was well-received, listing at a 90% premium over the issue price. This strong market debut reflects investor confidence and can contribute to sustained interest in the company’s shares.

Risks and Challenges for SA Tech Software Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact SA Tech Software India’s share price target in 2025:

  1. Dependence on a Limited Client Base
    A significant portion of SA Tech Software’s revenue comes from its top clients. For instance, in the fiscal year 2023-24, approximately 70% of the company’s revenue was derived from its top ten customers. This high dependency means that any reduction in business from these clients could adversely affect the company’s financial performance and, consequently, its share price.

  2. Absence of Long-Term Contracts
    The company primarily operates based on purchase orders rather than long-term contracts. This approach can lead to revenue volatility, as clients may choose to reduce or discontinue their orders without significant notice, impacting the company’s financial stability and investor confidence.

  3. Negative Cash Flows in Recent Fiscal Years
    SA Tech Software has reported negative cash flows in two of the last three fiscal years. Sustained negative cash flow can hinder the company’s ability to invest in growth opportunities, meet its financial obligations, and may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s financial health.

  4. Pending Legal Proceedings
    The company, along with its directors and promoters, is involved in certain legal proceedings. Any adverse outcomes from these litigations could result in financial liabilities, damage to the company’s reputation, and potential operational disruptions, all of which could negatively impact the share price.

  5. Reliance on Leased Office Spaces
    SA Tech Software operates from leased branch offices. Any issues related to lease agreements, such as non-renewal or termination, could disrupt business operations, leading to potential financial losses and affecting investor sentiment.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Morepen Share Price Target

Morepen Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Risk And Challenges For Morepen Share Price

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Morepen Laboratories Limited, a pharmaceutical company founded on December 1st 1984, develops, manufactures and markets generic drugs and pharmaceutical formulations for domestic and international customers. The Company offers products in different forms, such as tablets, capsules, injections, ointments, syrups, and powders. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. Morepen Share Price on NSE as of…

Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Amgen’s stock price prediction for 2025 depends on the success of its drug pipeline, biosimilar growth, and strong sales from existing medications. Analysts expect moderate to strong performance, driven by new drug approvals and strategic acquisitions. Amgen Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 2 March 2025 is 308.06 USD. Amgen Inc:…

Brooks Lab Share Price Target

Brooks Lab Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Brooks Laboratories Ltd is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the manufacturing and development of a wide range of drugs, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, and other therapeutic categories. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and focus on quality, the company caters to both domestic and international markets. Brooks Lab Share Price on NSE as of 7 January 2025…

Vedanta Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Vedanta Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Vedanta Share Price Target 2025:- Vedanta’s share price target for 2025 will depend on global metal prices, demand for natural resources, and the company’s ability to manage debt effectively. Growth in infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors could support its business, while government policies and environmental regulations may pose challenges. The company’s expansion plans and investments…

Davangere Sugar Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Davangere Sugar Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is an Indian company involved in the production of sugar and related products. Established in Karnataka, the company plays a key role in the sugar industry, processing sugarcane to produce sugar, molasses, and other by-products. It also contributes to rural development by supporting farmers and providing employment in the region. Davangere…

Hind Rectifiers Share Price Target

Hind Rectifiers Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hind Rectifiers Ltd is an Indian company known for manufacturing and supplying power semiconductors, electronic equipment, and railway transportation systems. Founded in 1958, it provides products like rectifiers, transformers, and inverters that cater to sectors such as railways, power, and industrial automation. The company is recognized for its focus on delivering high-quality, energy-efficient solutions. Hind…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *