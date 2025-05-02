Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025:- Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Limited (SIPL), established in 2007, is a prominent Indian company specializing in developing, operating, and maintaining road infrastructure assets. As a subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering Limited, SIPL focuses on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects, primarily in the highways and road construction sector. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of 23 projects, including 10 BOT (Toll) projects—9 operational and 1 partially operational—1 operational BOT (Annuity) project, and 12 under-construction HAM projects, spanning several Indian states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana. Sadbhav Infra Share Price on NSE as of 2 May 2025 is 4.48 INR.

Sadbhav Infra Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 4.72
  • High: 4.75
  • Low: 4.47
  • Mkt cap: 156.79Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 8.51
  • 52-wk low: 4.13

Sadbhav Infra Share Price Chart

Sadbhav Infra Share Price Chart

Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target Years Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 January
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 February
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 March
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 April
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 May ₹5
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹5.50
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹6.50
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹7.50
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹8
Sadbhav Infra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹9

Sadbhav Infra Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 70.25%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0.39%
  • Public: 29.36%

Key Factors Affecting Sadbhav Infra Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd. (NSE: SADBHIN) and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Improved Operational Efficiency
    In the quarter ending December 2024, Sadbhav Infrastructure reported its highest Profit After Tax in five quarters, indicating enhanced operational efficiency. This improvement suggests that the company is effectively managing its operations, which could positively impact its financial performance and investor confidence.

  2. Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
    The company’s total income for the December 2024 quarter stood at ₹204.30 crore, reflecting a 20.16% growth compared to the previous quarter. This increase demonstrates Sadbhav Infrastructure’s ability to generate higher revenues despite facing industry challenges.

  3. Strong Promoter Holding
    As of March 2025, the promoter holding in Sadbhav Infrastructure remained unchanged at 70.25%. A high promoter stake often indicates the promoters’ confidence in the company’s future prospects and can be a positive sign for investors.

  4. Market Capitalization and Stock Valuation
    The company’s market capitalization as of April 30, 2025, was approximately ₹1,592 crore. Additionally, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at ₹5.52, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued and could offer growth potential if the company’s fundamentals improve.

  5. Positive Stock Price Forecasts
    Analysts forecast that Sadbhav Infrastructure’s stock price could reach ₹6.46 by December 2025, representing a potential increase from its current levels. Such projections indicate optimism about the company’s future performance and growth trajectory.

Risks and Challenges for Sadbhav Infra Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact the share price target of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd. (SADBHIN) in 2025:

  1. High Debt Levels and Solvency Concerns
    Sadbhav Infrastructure faces significant financial strain, with long-term debt amounting to ₹8.2 billion as of December 2024. The company’s solvency score is a low 38/100, indicating potential challenges in meeting financial obligations and raising concerns about its long-term financial health.

  2. Project Execution Delays
    The company has experienced inordinate delays in project execution, which are expected to deteriorate its financial performance in the medium term. Such delays can lead to increased costs and reduced revenue generation, adversely affecting investor confidence.

  3. Regulatory and Statutory Challenges
    Sadbhav Infrastructure faces challenges in maintaining high levels of concessioning authority satisfaction and recruiting qualified personnel. These issues can lead to operational inefficiencies and potential regulatory hurdles, impacting the company’s performance and share price.

  4. Declining Financial Performance
    The company has seen a significant decline in net sales and operating profit, alongside a negative book value and high debt-to-equity ratio, indicating ongoing financial challenges and weak fundamentals.

  5. Market Volatility and Investor Sentiment
    Sadbhav Infrastructure’s stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week low recently reached. Such market fluctuations can lead to investor uncertainty and may impact the company’s ability to attract investment, affecting its share price trajectory.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Nandan Denim Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers in India, providing essential agricultural products to farmers. Founded in 1985, the company is known for producing urea, a key nutrient for crop growth. Chambal Fertilisers operates in the agriculture sector, focusing on helping farmers increase their productivity and yields. Chambal Fertilisers Share…

Tesco Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Tesco Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tesco Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Tesco is the UK’s largest supermarket chain, employing around 300,000 people and operating in every region of the country. In 2025, the company achieved a record UK market share of 28.5%, driven by strong sales in its premium “Finest” range and increased demand for fresh food. Despite this success, Tesco…

Network 18 Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Network 18 Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Network 18 Share Price Target 2025:- Network 18 Share Price depends on various factors like digital media growth, advertising revenue, and competition in the broadcasting space. As the company expands its OTT and digital presence, it could see positive momentum. However, challenges like intense competition, regulatory changes, and dependency on ad revenue may impact its…

Laxmi Chemicals Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Laxmi Chemicals Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer in India, known for its high-quality acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates. The company serves diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and paints, providing essential raw materials for various applications. Laxmi Chemicals Share Price on NSE as of 3 January 2025 is 244.67 INR. Here will provide…

GTL Infra Share Price Target

GTL Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

GTL Infrastructure Limited is a telecommunications infrastructure company in India, primarily focused on providing and managing telecom towers. Founded with a mission to support mobile network operators, the company owns and operates a large network of telecom towers across the country, enabling connectivity for various operators. GTL Infra Share Price on NSE as of 23…

Emerald Leisures Share Price Target

Emerald Leisures Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Emerald Leisures Ltd is an Indian company focused on creating leisure and recreation spaces. It operates club facilities and lifestyle venues designed to offer premium experiences in fitness, wellness, and entertainment. Known for its modern infrastructure and customer-centric approach, the company caters to individuals and families seeking high-quality leisure activities. Emerald Leisures Share Price on…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *