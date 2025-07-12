SAIL Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Reverse the Current Downtrend?
SAIL (NSE: SAIL) is trading at ₹133.57, down ~0.3% today. Technical signals remain mixed: daily charts suggest a Buy, while moving averages and oscillators overall lean Strong Sell, indicating a bearish bias. Analysts’ price targets cluster around ₹120.6 to ₹155, which implies limited upside potential. Unless SAIL reclaims support above ₹140, the outlook stays cautious.
1. Technical Snapshot (July 11, 2025)
|Indicator
|Trend / Value
|Signal
|Daily Technical Summary
|Buy, but weekly/monthly favor Strong Sell
|Mixed timeframe strength
|Moving Averages (5–200‑day)
|4 Buy vs. 8 Sell on moving averages
|Bearish bias overall
|RSI (14)
|~45 — neutral leaning bearish
|Lack of momentum
|MACD & Oscillators
|Mixed; lack of clear momentum bias
|Trend remains weak
-
52‑Week Range: ₹99.15 – ₹156.35; price near upper middle band
-
Consensus Analyst Price Target: ₹120.6 average — potential ~10% downside; high estimate ₹155 suggests up to 15% upside, low ₹80 (~40% downside)
-
WalletInvestor projects share price around ₹146 in 12 months — minimal upside (~8%)
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Key Support: ₹130–₹132 — recent swing low, below which bearish momentum may accelerate
-
Resistance: ₹136–₹138 — above this zone may challenge ₹140 test zone
-
Upside Potential: ₹155 — high-end analyst target; break above ₹140 may lead there
-
Downside Risk: ₹120–₹125 — if major support fails, aligning with low-end analyst targets
3. Price Target Outlook for 2025
|Scenario
|Target Price
|Conditions
|Base-case
|₹120–₹125
|Price drifts lower, confirming bearish technicals
|Neutral
|₹134–₹140
|Consolidation; holding current levels
|Bull-case
|₹150–₹155
|Recovery above ₹138/₹140 and shift in technical bias
4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs
-
Technical indicators remain weak overall: strong sell signals on weekly/monthly frames, more Sell than Buy across MAs
-
Break below ₹130 may trigger further decline toward ₹120
-
Lack of momentum in RSI and MACD — no reversal confirmation yet
-
High analyst dispersion — some expect ₹155 but others tag ₹80; uncertainty remains
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Watch for rebounds near ₹130 support; aggressive longs only if price breaks above ₹138 with volume confirmation
-
Stop-loss levels: ₹128 (breaks pivot) or ₹140 (for bullish plays to minimize risk)
-
Stretch target: ₹150–₹155 if momentum and chart structure shift positive
-
Risk strategy: Avoid new longs without clear technical reversal—use tight stops and scale in cautiously