SAIL Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Reverse the Current Downtrend?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

SAIL (NSE: SAIL) is trading at ₹133.57, down ~0.3% today. Technical signals remain mixed: daily charts suggest a Buy, while moving averages and oscillators overall lean Strong Sell, indicating a bearish bias. Analysts’ price targets cluster around ₹120.6 to ₹155, which implies limited upside potential. Unless SAIL reclaims support above ₹140, the outlook stays cautious.

1. Technical Snapshot (July 11, 2025)

Indicator Trend / Value Signal
Daily Technical Summary Buy, but weekly/monthly favor Strong Sell  Mixed timeframe strength
Moving Averages (5–200‑day) 4 Buy vs. 8 Sell on moving averages  Bearish bias overall
RSI (14) ~45 — neutral leaning bearish Lack of momentum
MACD & Oscillators Mixed; lack of clear momentum bias Trend remains weak

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹99.15 – ₹156.35; price near upper middle band

  • Consensus Analyst Price Target: ₹120.6 average — potential ­~10% downside; high estimate ₹155 suggests up to 15% upside, low ₹80 (~40% downside)

  • WalletInvestor projects share price around ₹146 in 12 months — minimal upside (~8%)

SAIL Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Key Support: ₹130–₹132 — recent swing low, below which bearish momentum may accelerate

  • Resistance: ₹136–₹138 — above this zone may challenge ₹140 test zone

  • Upside Potential: ₹155 — high-end analyst target; break above ₹140 may lead there

  • Downside Risk: ₹120–₹125 — if major support fails, aligning with low-end analyst targets

3. Price Target Outlook for 2025

Scenario Target Price Conditions
Base-case ₹120–₹125 Price drifts lower, confirming bearish technicals
Neutral ₹134–₹140 Consolidation; holding current levels
Bull-case ₹150–₹155 Recovery above ₹138/₹140 and shift in technical bias

4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs

  • Technical indicators remain weak overall: strong sell signals on weekly/monthly frames, more Sell than Buy across MAs

  • Break below ₹130 may trigger further decline toward ₹120

  • Lack of momentum in RSI and MACD — no reversal confirmation yet

  • High analyst dispersion — some expect ₹155 but others tag ₹80; uncertainty remains

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Watch for rebounds near ₹130 support; aggressive longs only if price breaks above ₹138 with volume confirmation

  • Stop-loss levels: ₹128 (breaks pivot) or ₹140 (for bullish plays to minimize risk)

  • Stretch target: ₹150–₹155 if momentum and chart structure shift positive

  • Risk strategy: Avoid new longs without clear technical reversal—use tight stops and scale in cautiously

