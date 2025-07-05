SAIL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Push It Toward ₹160–₹170?
Steel Authority of India Ltd (NSE: SAIL) is trading at ₹136.11 today. With strong chart signals—like bullish moving averages, rising momentum, and reliable pivot support—SAIL has the potential to reach ₹160–₹170 by late 2025, assuming macro conditions hold.
1. Snapshot of Today’s Price Action
-
Current Price: ₹136.11 (down –0.71%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹99.15 – ₹158.75
-
Volume & Trend: Monthly/daily charts show bullish momentum and increasing institutional interest
2. Technical Indicator Snapshot
|Indicator
|Reading
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~59.4
|Bullish (below OB)
|MACD
|+1.29
|Buy signal
|ADX
|~34.3
|Strong trend
|Stochastic
|~49
|Neutral–bullish
|50-day / 200-day MAs
|~₹132.95 / ₹130.71
|Price > MAs (bullish)
-
Key Support: ₹130–₹133 — 200-day MA and pivot S1
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹137–₹138 pivot zone
-
Upside Target Area: ₹160–₹170 — linked to 38–50% Fibonacci retracements of May–July rally
4. 2025 Price Target Outlook
-
Base-case target: ₹160 — achievable if SAIL consolidates above ₹132 and breaks next resistance
-
Bull-case target: ₹170+ — possible if momentum indicators (MACD, ADX) remain strong and broader steel sector outlook stays firm.
5. Risks & Technical Red Flags
-
Break below ₹130: weakness under pivot could prompt a pullback to ₹120
-
Oscillator divergence: RSI nearing overbought or MACD flattening could signal stall
-
Sector/commodity risks: steel price corrections or policy changes may weigh on technical strength
6. Suggested Trading Setup
-
Entry Zone: ₹132–₹134 (near support)
-
Stop-Loss: ₹128 (below key moving averages)
-
Targets: ₹160 → stretch target ₹170