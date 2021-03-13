SAIL Share Price Target 2025:- SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd) is one of India’s largest steel producers, and its share price in 2025 will depend on various factors like steel demand, raw material costs, and government infrastructure projects. The company’s growth is supported by strong domestic steel consumption and expansion plans. SAIL Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 104.54 INR.

Steel Authority of India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 100.10

High: 104.65

Low: 99.15

Mkt cap: 43.16KCr

P/E ratio: 17.10

Div yield: 1.91%

52-wk high: 175.35

52-wk low: 99.15

SAIL Share Price Chart

SAIL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SAIL Share Price Target Years SAIL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target SAIL Share Price Target 2025 January ₹107 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 February ₹110 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹115 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹120 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹125 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹130 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹135 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹140 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹150 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹160 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹170 SAIL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹180

SAIL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 65%

FII: 2.6%

DII: 15.9%

Public: 16.6%

Key Factors Affecting SAIL Share Price Growth

Steel Demand & Infrastructure Growth – Increased government spending on infrastructure, real estate, and construction projects will drive higher steel consumption, positively impacting SAIL’s revenue.

Global Steel Prices – Fluctuations in international steel prices directly affect SAIL’s profitability, as higher prices can boost revenue while lower prices may reduce margins.

Operational Efficiency & Expansion Plans – SAIL’s modernization efforts, capacity expansions, and efficiency improvements in production can enhance output and profitability, supporting share price growth.

Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain Stability – The availability and cost of key raw materials like iron ore and coal influence production costs. Favorable pricing can improve profit margins.

Government Policies & Support – Policies related to the steel industry, trade regulations, and duties on steel imports/exports will have a significant impact on SAIL’s market position and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for SAIL Share Price

Volatility in Steel Prices – Fluctuations in global and domestic steel prices can impact revenue and profitability, making SAIL’s stock performance uncertain.

High Raw Material Costs – Rising costs of iron ore, coal, and other raw materials can reduce profit margins, especially if price increases cannot be passed on to customers.

Global Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in the global or Indian economy could reduce demand for steel, affecting sales and overall financial performance.

Environmental Regulations & Compliance – Stricter government regulations related to emissions, sustainability, and carbon footprint may lead to higher operational costs.

Competition from Domestic & International Players – Increasing competition from private steel companies and cheaper imports from other countries may impact SAIL’s market share and profitability.

