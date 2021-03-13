Share Market Update – Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025

Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025:- Salasar Techno’s share price target for 2025 looks promising due to strong demand from infrastructure, power, and telecom sectors. Government projects like Smart Cities and railway electrification add to its growth potential. Expansion in exports and adoption of modern technology further support its future prospects. Salasar Techno Share Price on NSE as of 18 February 2025 is 10.47 INR.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 10.70

High: 10.80

Low: 10.28

Mkt cap: 1.81KCr

P/E ratio: 30.47

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 27.75

52-wk low: 10.01

Salasar Techno Share Price Chart

Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Salasar Techno Share Price Target Years Salasar Techno Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 January – Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 February ₹11 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 March ₹13 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 April ₹15 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 May ₹17 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 June ₹19 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 July ₹21 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 August ₹23 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 September ₹25 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 October ₹27 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 November ₹29 Salasar Techno Share Price Target 2025 December ₹31

Salasar Techno Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 53.4%

FII: 5.62%

DII: 0.09%

Public: 40.89%

Key Factors Affecting Salasar Techno Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Salasar Techno’s share price target for 2025:

Infrastructure Growth: Increasing investments in infrastructure, power transmission, and telecom sectors drive demand for Salasar’s engineering and fabrication services. Government Projects: Participation in government initiatives like Smart Cities, power grid expansions, and railway electrification boosts growth opportunities. Export Market Expansion: Expanding exports of fabricated steel structures enhances revenue from international markets. Technological Advancements: Adoption of modern technology in manufacturing and project execution improves efficiency and competitiveness. Strong Order Book: A healthy and growing order book provides revenue visibility and supports future earnings growth.

Risks and Challenges for Salasar Techno Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Salasar Techno’s share price target in 2025:

Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Changes in steel and other raw material prices can impact costs and profit margins. Project Delays: Delays in infrastructure and power projects could affect revenue flow and project timelines. Competition: Intense competition from domestic and international players may pressure pricing and market share. Economic Slowdown: A slowdown in the economy or reduced infrastructure spending could limit growth opportunities. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government policies, tariffs, or regulatory requirements could impact operations and profitability.

