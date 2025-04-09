Share Market Update – Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025:- Satin Creditcare Network Limited is a prominent microfinance institution in India, focusing on providing financial services to underserved communities. As of April 8, 2025, its stock is trading at ₹143.62. Analyst projections suggest a target price of ₹175, indicating potential growth. Satin Creditcare Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 145.30 INR.
Satin Creditcare Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 141.00
- High: 148.00
- Low: 141.00
- Mkt cap: 1.61KCr
- P/E ratio: 5.47
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 274.95
- 52-wk low: 131.80
Satin Creditcare Share Price Chart
Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target Years
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹170
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹180
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹190
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹200
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹210
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹230
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹250
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹270
|Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹280
Satin Creditcare Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 36.17%
- FII: 4.83%
- DII: 6.11%
- Public: 52.88%
Key Factors Affecting Satin Creditcare Share Price Growth
Several key factors influence Satin Creditcare Network Limited’s share price target for 2025:
-
Asset Quality Management: The company’s ability to control slippages and recover from delinquent accounts is crucial. Deterioration in asset quality, as evidenced by an increase in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 3.4% as of September 30, 2024, can impact profitability and investor confidence.
-
Geographical Diversification: Expanding operations into regions with robust demand for microfinance services, such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, can drive sustainable revenue growth. However, challenges in specific states like Odisha and Jharkhand may pose risks to asset quality.
-
Capitalization and Funding: Maintaining adequate capitalization is vital for growth. The company’s managed gearing ratio of 4.4 times as of September 30, 2024, and recent equity raises, including a $100 million social loan, support its expansion plans.
-
Regulatory Environment: Changes in regulations affecting the microfinance sector can impact operations. The company’s focus on risk management and disciplined underwriting is essential to navigate potential regulatory challenges.
-
Economic Conditions and Market Sentiment: Broader economic factors, including interest rates and inflation, as well as investor sentiment towards the microfinance industry, can influence the company’s share price performance.
Risks and Challenges for Satin Creditcare Share Price
Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) faces several risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025:
-
Asset Quality Deterioration: As of September 30, 2024, SCNL’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to 3.4% from 2.4% in March 2024, indicating rising credit risks that may impact profitability and investor confidence.
-
Elevated Credit Costs: The company anticipates credit costs of around 4.5% to 5% for FY2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in managing asset quality and potential pressure on net margins.
-
Regulatory and Socio-Political Risks: Operating in the microfinance sector exposes SCNL to regulation changes and socio-political interventions, which can affect lending practices and operational stability.
-
Geographical Concentration Risks: While expanding into various regions, challenges in specific states like Odisha and Jharkhand, where stress persists, could impact revenue growth and asset quality.
-
Unsecured Lending to Marginal Borrowers: A significant portion of SCNL’s portfolio comprises unsecured microfinance loans to economically vulnerable clients, making it susceptible to higher default rates during economic downturns.
