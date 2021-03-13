Say Goodbye to Rain, Hello to Sweater Weather in the First Coast

The First Coast is finally drying out after days of cloudy skies and rain showers. But don’t expect a return to warm weather just yet—cooler temperatures are settling in, making for a brisk and refreshing change.

The rain that lingered earlier this week has moved offshore, and in its place, a cold front is sweeping through the region. As a result, residents in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will wake up to cooler mornings and crisp, breezy afternoons.

How Cold Will It Get?

Tuesday night will feel much different, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s for inland areas and the low 50s along the coast. You might want to grab a jacket if you’re heading out early Wednesday morning.

Despite the sunshine making a return, daytime highs will struggle to climb past the mid-60s, which is a bit below normal for this time of year. The cooler trend will stick around for a few days, with chilly mornings continuing through midweek before temperatures gradually warm up by the weekend.

Windy Conditions & Rough Surf

The cold front isn’t just bringing cooler air—it’s also kicking up the winds. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph could make it feel even cooler, especially along the coast. If you’re planning to head to the beach or take the boat out, be aware that rough surf and choppy waters may cause hazardous conditions.

When Will It Warm Back Up?

The cool spell won’t last forever. By Friday, highs will return to the low 70s, and by the weekend, temperatures will be back in the mid-70s—just in time for outdoor plans.

For now, enjoy the refreshing change, but don’t forget to bundle up in the mornings. Stay tuned for updates as the First Coast weather continues to shift!