Share Market Update – SBI Card Share Price Target 2025

SBI Card Share Price Target 2025:- SBI Card is one of India’s leading credit card issuers, backed by the strong reputation of the State Bank of India. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, driven by India’s growing digital payment ecosystem and rising consumer spending. The company’s efforts to expand its customer base, introduce innovative card offerings, and enhance digital capabilities contribute positively to its growth potential. SBI Card Share Price on NSE as of 4 June 2025 is 916.30 INR.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 924.00

High: 929.15

Low: 910.45

Mkt cap: 87.18KCr

P/E ratio: 45.50

Div yield: 0.27%

52-wk high: 930.65

52-wk low: 647.95

SBI Card Share Price Chart

SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SBI Card Share Price Target Years SBI Card Share Price Target Months Share Price Target SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 January – SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 February – SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 March – SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 April – SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 May – SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 June ₹930 SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 July ₹935 SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 August ₹940 SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 September ₹945 SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 October ₹950 SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 November ₹955 SBI Card Share Price Target 2025 December ₹960

SBI Card Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 68.6%

FII: 9.88%

DII: 17.22%

Public: 4.3%

