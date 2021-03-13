SBI Q3 Results 2025: A 90% Increase in Net Profit and an 8% YoY Increase in NII

In an exchange filing on January 16, the State Bank of India notified the bourses that the company’s directors will meet on February 6, 2025, among other things, to review and approve the statements for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. The biggest public sector company in India, State Bank of India (SBI), is about to release its results for October–December 2024. The biggest public sector company in India, State Bank of India (SBI), is about to release its results for October–December 2024. At Rs 6,83,715.14 crore as of February 5, SBI is presently the third-largest bank in the nation, after HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

SBI Q3 Results 2025 Date and Time:

On November 8, 2024, the bank released its Q2 results at around 1:37 PM. Consequently, the Q3 results will be revealed tomorrow, February 6, around the same time.

According to ET NOW poll projections, SBI’s net profit in Q3 FY25 might increase by 77% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 42,561 crore from Rs 9,164 crore at the same time last year.

In the reporting quarter, the bank’s net interest income (NII) was 42,561 crore, up 7% yearly from Rs 39,816 cr.

Provisions in Q3 FY25 may be Rs 4,729 crore, up 588 percent YoY from Rs 7688 crore in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 of FY25, the Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPP) increased by 29% YoY to Rs 26,177 crore from Rs 20,336 crore at the same time as the previous year.

Numbers of Deposits and Advances:

The third quarter of FY25 had advances of Rs 4,003,693 crore, up 14% year over year from Rs 3,519,514 crore in Q3 FY24.

Deposits in Q3 FY25 were Rs 5,268,139 crore, up 11% YoY from Rs 4,762,221 crore at the same period last year.

