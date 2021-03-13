School Closures & Delays: Frigid Temps Disrupt Classes in Northeast Ohio

A blast of Arctic air is gripping Northeast Ohio, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and forcing schools across the region to either delay start times or cancel classes altogether. With wind chills dropping well below freezing, district officials are prioritizing student safety as they make tough decisions about whether to open schools.

Why Are Schools Closing?

The bitter cold has pushed wind chills into the single digits and even below zero in some areas. When temperatures drop this low, waiting at the bus stop or walking to school can be dangerous, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia in just minutes.

School leaders have been closely watching weather conditions and have decided that for many students, it’s simply too risky to be outside in these extreme temperatures.

Which Schools Are Affected?

Districts across Northeast Ohio are making adjustments to their schedules. Some schools have announced two-hour delays to allow temperatures to rise slightly before students head out, while others have decided to cancel classes for the entire day.

Parents and students should check their school district’s website, social media pages, or local news stations for the latest updates on closures and delays.

How Long Will the Cold Last?

The deep freeze isn’t going away overnight. Forecasters say the frigid conditions could stick around for another day or two before temperatures start to rise again. Until then, it’s important to dress in layers, limit time outdoors, and take extra precautions against the bitter cold.

Stay tuned for more updates as schools continue to monitor conditions and make decisions to keep students safe.