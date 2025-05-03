Share Market Update – Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025

Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025

Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025:- Seacoast Shipping Services Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a prominent Indian logistics company specializing in comprehensive shipping and freight solutions. Established in 1982, the company offers a wide range of services including clearing and forwarding of export containers, full container load (FCL) and break-bulk services, freight broking, ship chartering, coastal trade, warehousing, and transportation of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products. Seacoast Shipping has established strong relationships with major agricultural commodity exporters and operates contracts with leading shipping companies, facilitating efficient cargo movement across India and international markets. Seacoast Ship Share Price on NSE as of 3 May 2025 is 2.68 INR.

Seacoast Ship Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 2.68
  • High: 2.71
  • Low: 2.55
  • Mkt cap: 144Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 7.49
  • 52-wk low: 2.35

Seacoast Ship Share Price Chart

Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Seacoast Ship Share Price Target Years Seacoast Ship Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 January
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 February
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 March
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 April
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 July ₹5
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 August ₹5.50
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 September ₹6
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 October ₹6.50
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 November ₹7
Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025 December ₹8

Seacoast Ship Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 0.04%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 99.96%

Key Factors Affecting Seacoast Ship Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Robust Revenue and Profit Growth
    In the first quarter of FY2025, Seacoast Shipping reported a 51.89% year-over-year increase in net sales, reaching ₹151.47 crore. Additionally, the company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 86.86% year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

  2. Improved Profit Margins
    The company’s net profit margin improved to 5.42% in 2024, reflecting better cost management and enhanced profitability. This improvement suggests that Seacoast Shipping is effectively controlling expenses while increasing its earnings.

  3. Strategic Technological Advancements
    Seacoast Shipping is investing in advanced technologies such as blockchain for secure transactions and artificial intelligence for efficient route planning. These innovations are expected to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance service delivery, contributing to the company’s growth.

  4. Expansion into Emerging Markets
    The company is focusing on expanding its presence in emerging markets, particularly in India, to capitalize on the growing demand for shipping and logistics services. This strategic move is anticipated to open new revenue streams and strengthen Seacoast Shipping’s market position.

  5. Attractive Valuation
    As of May 2025, Seacoast Shipping’s stock is trading at ₹2.68, which is approximately 72% below its estimated intrinsic value of ₹9.50. This significant undervaluation presents a potential investment opportunity for investors seeking growth in the shipping sector.

Risks and Challenges for Seacoast Ship Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact the share price target of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. in 2025:

  1. Overutilization of Working Capital Limits
    In October 2024, Infomerics downgraded Seacoast Shipping’s bank facilities due to continuous overutilization of its cash credit limits beyond 30 days. This indicates potential liquidity stress and challenges in managing short-term financial obligations.

  2. High Receivables and Extended Collection Period
    The company has high debtors with a collection period of approximately 313 days, which can strain cash flows and affect operational efficiency.

  3. Low Promoter Holding
    As of December 2024, promoter holding in Seacoast Shipping stood at a mere 0.04%, while public investors held 94.61%. Such low promoter stake may raise concerns about the promoters’ commitment and can lead to increased stock volatility.

  4. Stock Volatility and Market Underperformance
    The company’s stock has experienced significant volatility, hitting a new 52-week low and declining by 54.14% over the past year. This underperformance compared to broader market indices reflects investor concerns and may impact the company’s ability to attract investment.

  5. Stretched Liquidity Position
    Despite improvements in operating risk profile and debt protection indicators, the company’s liquidity remains stretched, as evidenced by near full utilization of working capital limits with frequent overutilization.

