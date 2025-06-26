Share Market Update – Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025

Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025:- Selan Exploration Technology Limited, founded in 1985, is a private Indian oil and gas producer operating three fully owned fields—Bakrol, Lohar, and Karjisan—in Gujarat’s Cambay Basin. The company has consistently improved its performance: in FY 2025, sales jumped ~56% to ₹258 crore, and net profit surged ~126% to ₹74 crore, with a healthy ~26% operating margin. Selan Explorations Technology Share Price on NSE as of 26 June 2025 is 692.35 INR.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 684.00

High: 701.95

Low: 675.35

Mkt cap: 1.05KCr

P/E ratio: 14.38

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,078.25

52-wk low: 475.85

Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Chart

Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target Years Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 January – Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 February – Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 March – Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 April – Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 May – Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 June ₹710 Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 July ₹750 Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 August ₹800 Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 September ₹850 Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 October ₹900 Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 November ₹950 Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1080

Selan Explorations Technology Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 30.46%

FII: 3.61%

DII: 0.01%

Public: 65.92%

Key Factors Affecting Selan Explorations Technology Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Selan Exploration Technology’s share price target through 2025:

1. Strong Profitability and Cash Generation

Selan’s earnings have shown remarkable improvement—basic EPS jumped from ₹21.54 in FY24 to ₹48.67 in FY25, with net profit margins hovering around 28–30% and no debt on the books. This financial strength provides flexibility for reinvestment or shareholder rewards.

2. Efficient Capital Allocation and Zero Leverage

Operating with zero debt and a high current ratio (~7.7×), the company has maintained a strong balance sheet over the last five years. This positions Selan well to fund new exploration projects or increase dividends without needing external financing.

3. Revenue and Margin Expansion

Selan has consistently expanded revenue—from ₹177 crore in FY24 to ₹273 crore in FY25—while maintaining high operating margins (~38%). Sustained top-line growth combined with margin control creates strong earnings leverage.

4. Upside from Production Enhancements

The company is focusing on enhanced oil recovery techniques, including a water-flood pilot in its Bakrol field. If successful, this could significantly boost production and increase reserves, supporting future revenue growth.

5. Undervalued Relative to Fundamentals

Despite strong financial performance, Selan trades at a modest ~14× P/E—well below its historical average and sector valuations (~25–30×). Strong earnings momentum may help close this valuation gap if growth continues.

Risks and Challenges for Selan Explorations Technology Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Selan Exploration Technology’s share price target for 2025:

1. Dependence on Crude Oil Prices

Selan’s revenue and profits are highly sensitive to international crude oil price movements. A fall in global oil prices due to economic slowdown, policy changes, or oversupply could directly impact the company’s earnings.

2. Limited Reserve Life and Production Scale

Selan operates a small number of marginal oil fields in Gujarat. Without major new discoveries or successful production enhancement, its reserve base and output may remain limited, restricting long-term growth.

3. Regulatory and Environmental Hurdles

Oil exploration and production are tightly regulated in India. Delays in government approvals, environmental clearances, or compliance issues could affect ongoing operations and new project timelines.

4. Execution Risk in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Projects

The company is currently investing in water-flood and other EOR techniques to boost output. However, these methods are technically complex and results are not guaranteed, posing a risk to projected growth.

5. Low Liquidity and Volatility in Stock

Selan’s stock is relatively less liquid, and its share price may be more volatile due to low trading volumes. This could deter institutional investors and lead to sudden price swings on limited news flow.

