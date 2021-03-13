Share Market Update – Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025

Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025:- Senco Gold’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like growing demand for gold jewelry, especially during festivals and weddings, and its ongoing store expansion in smaller cities. The company’s focus on quality, BIS-hallmarked products, and digital sales growth can support future growth. Senco Gold Share Price on NSE as of 14 February 2025 is 357.60 INR.

Senco Gold Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 380.00

High: 398.40

Low: 357.60

Mkt cap: 5.85KCr

P/E ratio: 26.46

Div yield: 0.28%

52-wk high: 772.00

52-wk low: 342.50

Senco Gold Share Price Chart

Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Senco Gold Share Price Target Years Senco Gold Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 January ₹470 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 February ₹410 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 March ₹440 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 April ₹470 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 May ₹500 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 June ₹540 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 July ₹580 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 August ₹620 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 September ₹660 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 October ₹700 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 November ₹740 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 December ₹780

Senco Gold Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 64.11%

FII: 8.89%

DII: 13.31%

Public: 13.7%

Key Factors Affecting Senco Gold Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Senco Gold’s share price target for 2025:

Rising Demand for Gold Jewelry: India’s cultural affinity for gold, along with increasing disposable incomes, is expected to drive growth in the jewelry segment. Store Expansion and Market Penetration: Senco Gold’s strategy to expand its retail presence, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, will support revenue growth. Digital Transformation: Growing online jewelry sales and the adoption of digital marketing can attract younger, tech-savvy customers. Festive and Wedding Season Demand: Gold jewelry demand typically surges during festivals and weddings, which will continue to boost sales. Brand Trust and Quality Assurance: Senco Gold’s reputation for quality and BIS-hallmarked products enhances customer trust and helps maintain a competitive edge.

Risks and Challenges for Senco Gold Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Senco Gold’s share price target in 2025:

Gold Price Volatility: Fluctuations in global gold prices can significantly impact Senco Gold’s profit margins and consumer demand. Changing Consumer Preferences: Shifts in jewelry trends and increasing competition from branded and unbranded players could affect sales growth. Economic Uncertainty: Macroeconomic factors like inflation, interest rates, and disposable income levels can influence consumer spending on luxury items like gold jewelry. Regulatory Risks: Changes in government policies regarding gold imports, hallmarking, and taxation might pose challenges to operations and profitability. Competition and Market Dynamics: Intense competition from established brands and local jewelers could pressure margins and require higher marketing investments.

