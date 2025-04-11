Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025:- Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd., established in 2017 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of complex generic medications. With a global presence spanning 49 countries, including the USA, Canada, and various emerging markets, Senores focuses on producing high-quality, affordable medicines that adhere to stringent international standards. The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities, including a USFDA-approved plant, and offers a diverse product portfolio comprising tablets, capsules, injectables, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) .Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 515.25 INR.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 515.00
  • High: 522.15
  • Low: 494.10
  • Mkt cap: 2.37KCr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 665.00
  • 52-wk low: 435.25

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Chart

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Chart

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Years Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 January
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 February
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 March
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 April ₹530
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 May ₹550
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 June ₹570
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 July ₹590
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 August ₹610
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 September ₹630
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 October ₹650
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 November ₹670
Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 December ₹700

Senores Pharmaceuticals Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 45.77%
  • FII: 4.17%
  • DII: 9.65%
  • Public: 40.4%

Key Factors Affecting Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

  1. Strong Financial Performance: Senores Pharmaceuticals reported a 30.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net sales for December 2024, reaching ₹103.02 crore. This robust financial growth indicates the company’s effective business strategies and market demand for its products.

  2. Expansion into Regulated Markets: The company is actively enhancing its presence in North America and plans to launch products with potential New Drug Application (NDA) approvals in the U.S. Such expansion into regulated markets can significantly boost revenue and global recognition.

  3. Focus on Complex Generics: Senores specializes in manufacturing affordable, high-quality complex generics certified by global food and drug authorities. This focus allows the company to cater to niche markets with less competition, potentially leading to higher profit margins.

  4. Strategic Acquisitions: The integration of acquisitions like Havix and Ratnatris during FY24 has contributed to the company’s growth, with revenues and net profit for FY24 standing at ₹214 crore and ₹24.9 crore, respectively. Such strategic moves can enhance product offerings and market reach.

  5. Global Market Presence: Senores has a fast-growing emerging market business spanning over 40 countries, including significant presence in Far East Asia, CIS, Latin America, and Africa. This diversified global footprint reduces dependency on a single market and opens avenues for sustained growth.

Risks and Challenges for Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Negative Operating Cash Flows: Between FY22 and FY24, Senores Pharmaceuticals reported negative cash flows from operations, primarily due to increased working capital requirements following the acquisitions of Havix and Ratnatris. This indicates potential liquidity challenges that could affect the company’s financial stability.

  2. Regulatory Scrutiny: The company’s U.S.-based facility underwent scrutiny from the U.S. FDA in 2022. Although the issues were resolved, any future regulatory actions could disrupt operations and negatively impact investor confidence. 

  3. Stock Price Volatility: Senores Pharmaceuticals’ stock has experienced significant volatility, with a recent decline of 7.74%, underperforming the sector amid broader market challenges. Such fluctuations can affect investor sentiment and the company’s market valuation.

  4. High Working Capital Intensity: The company’s operations are capital-intensive, requiring substantial working capital for day-to-day activities. This reliance can strain financial resources, especially during periods of market uncertainty or operational disruptions.

  5. Market Competition and Dependency: Operating in a highly competitive pharmaceutical sector, Senores faces challenges from both domestic and international players. Additionally, a significant portion of its revenue is derived from regulated markets like the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., making it vulnerable to market-specific risks and regulatory changes.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Apar Industries Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Mohini Health Share Price Target

Mohini Health Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Chart, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is an Indian company that produces high-quality health and hygiene products. The company specializes in manufacturing a variety of nonwoven fabrics and other hygiene-related materials used in medical, personal care, and industrial applications. Mohini Health Share Price on NSE as of 13 December 2024 is 50.80 INR. Here are more…

Prakash Steelage Share Price Target

Prakash Steelage Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Prakash Steelage Limited is an Indian company specializing in manufacturing stainless steel pipes and tubes. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, and construction, by providing high-quality and durable stainless steel products. Known for its commitment to precision and reliability, the company focuses on meeting the specific needs of its clients with…

Morepen Share Price Target

Morepen Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Risk And Challenges For Morepen Share Price

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Morepen Laboratories Limited, a pharmaceutical company founded on December 1st 1984, develops, manufactures and markets generic drugs and pharmaceutical formulations for domestic and international customers. The Company offers products in different forms, such as tablets, capsules, injections, ointments, syrups, and powders. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. Morepen Share Price on NSE as of…

Krishca Strapping Share Price Target

Krishca Strapping Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is a company specializing in the manufacturing of high-quality strapping and packaging solutions. Known for its durable and reliable products, the company serves industries like logistics, construction, and manufacturing, ensuring safe and secure packaging for goods during transportation and storage. Krishca focuses on innovation and customer satisfaction by offering customized solutions…

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Radico Khaitan Ltd is one of India’s leading manufacturers of alcoholic beverages, particularly known for its premium spirits and whisky brands. The company produces a wide range of products, including vodka, rum, brandy, and whiskey, with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. Radico Khaitan Share Price on NSE as of 6 November 2024…

IRCTC Share Price - Challenges For IRCTC Share

IRCTC Price Share – IRCTC Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2024 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

IRCTC, or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd, was established in 1999 and is a public sector undertaking based in India that has revolutionized the Indian Railways. IRCTC has a strong team of employees, which reaches up to 1,350 in number as of 2024 and specializes in ticketing, catering, and tourism. Its online sales…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *