Share Market Update – Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025:- Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd., established in 2017 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of complex generic medications. With a global presence spanning 49 countries, including the USA, Canada, and various emerging markets, Senores focuses on producing high-quality, affordable medicines that adhere to stringent international standards. The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities, including a USFDA-approved plant, and offers a diverse product portfolio comprising tablets, capsules, injectables, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) .Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 515.25 INR.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 515.00

High: 522.15

Low: 494.10

Mkt cap: 2.37KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 665.00

52-wk low: 435.25

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Chart

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Years Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 January – Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 February – Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 March – Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 April ₹530 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 May ₹550 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 June ₹570 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 July ₹590 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 August ₹610 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 September ₹630 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 October ₹650 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 November ₹670 Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 December ₹700

Senores Pharmaceuticals Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 45.77%

FII: 4.17%

DII: 9.65%

Public: 40.4%

Key Factors Affecting Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

Strong Financial Performance: Senores Pharmaceuticals reported a 30.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net sales for December 2024, reaching ₹103.02 crore. This robust financial growth indicates the company’s effective business strategies and market demand for its products. Expansion into Regulated Markets: The company is actively enhancing its presence in North America and plans to launch products with potential New Drug Application (NDA) approvals in the U.S. Such expansion into regulated markets can significantly boost revenue and global recognition. Focus on Complex Generics: Senores specializes in manufacturing affordable, high-quality complex generics certified by global food and drug authorities. This focus allows the company to cater to niche markets with less competition, potentially leading to higher profit margins. Strategic Acquisitions: The integration of acquisitions like Havix and Ratnatris during FY24 has contributed to the company’s growth, with revenues and net profit for FY24 standing at ₹214 crore and ₹24.9 crore, respectively. Such strategic moves can enhance product offerings and market reach. Global Market Presence: Senores has a fast-growing emerging market business spanning over 40 countries, including significant presence in Far East Asia, CIS, Latin America, and Africa. This diversified global footprint reduces dependency on a single market and opens avenues for sustained growth.

Risks and Challenges for Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Negative Operating Cash Flows: Between FY22 and FY24, Senores Pharmaceuticals reported negative cash flows from operations, primarily due to increased working capital requirements following the acquisitions of Havix and Ratnatris. This indicates potential liquidity challenges that could affect the company’s financial stability. Regulatory Scrutiny: The company’s U.S.-based facility underwent scrutiny from the U.S. FDA in 2022. Although the issues were resolved, any future regulatory actions could disrupt operations and negatively impact investor confidence. Stock Price Volatility: Senores Pharmaceuticals’ stock has experienced significant volatility, with a recent decline of 7.74%, underperforming the sector amid broader market challenges. Such fluctuations can affect investor sentiment and the company’s market valuation. High Working Capital Intensity: The company’s operations are capital-intensive, requiring substantial working capital for day-to-day activities. This reliance can strain financial resources, especially during periods of market uncertainty or operational disruptions. Market Competition and Dependency: Operating in a highly competitive pharmaceutical sector, Senores faces challenges from both domestic and international players. Additionally, a significant portion of its revenue is derived from regulated markets like the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., making it vulnerable to market-specific risks and regulatory changes.

