Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a growing pharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering high-quality generic medicines and specialized formulations. Known for its innovation and customer-centric approach, the company caters to both domestic and international markets, with a strong presence in regulated and emerging regions. Senores Pharmaceuticals emphasizes research and development to bring affordable and effective solutions across therapeutic areas. Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price on NSE as of 25 June 2025 is 531.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 525.00
  • High: 536.00
  • Low: 522.10
  • Mkt cap: 2.44KCr
  • P/E ratio: 32.94
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 665.00
  • 52-wk low: 435.25

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Competitors

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd operates in the competitive pharmaceutical industry alongside several notable companies. Here are four competitors with their respective market capitalizations:

  1. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd: Specializes in niche pharmaceutical products with a market capitalization of approximately ₹10,410 crore.
  2. Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd: Focuses on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and has a market capitalization of around ₹1,000 crore.
  3. Indoco Remedies Ltd: Engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹2,500 crore.

  4. Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd: Specializes in manufacturing APIs and has a market capitalization of about ₹1,800 crore.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Chart

 

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Chart

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹670
2026 ₹710
2027 ₹750
2028 ₹790
2029 ₹840
2030 ₹870

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025

Senores Pharmaceuticals share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹670. Here are 4 Key Factors Affecting Growth for “Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025”:

  • Expansion in Niche Markets: Senores Pharmaceuticals’ focus on niche pharmaceutical segments like specialized formulations and APIs can drive revenue growth and differentiate it from competitors in the crowded pharmaceutical industry.
  • Regulatory Approvals: Securing approvals from global regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and EU authorities for new products or facilities can enhance market presence and support share price growth.
  • Innovation and R&D: Investment in research and development to launch new products or improve existing formulations will be a critical driver of growth, fostering competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

  • Strategic Partnerships and Exports: Collaborations with international firms and an increased focus on export opportunities in emerging and developed markets can boost revenue streams and market reach.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2030

Senores Pharmaceuticals share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹870. Here are 4 Risks and Challenges for “Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2030”:

  • Regulatory Hurdles: Compliance with stringent international and domestic regulations may pose challenges. Any delay or denial of approvals could impact product launches and revenue.
  • Rising Competition: Intense competition from established pharmaceutical giants and emerging players in niche markets could pressure margins and limit market share growth.
  • Supply Chain Disruptions: Dependence on raw material imports, especially active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), exposes the company to supply chain risks, cost fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions.

  • Intellectual Property and Litigation Risks: Patent expirations, intellectual property disputes, or legal challenges could hinder the company’s ability to sustain exclusive products and impact profitability.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 45.77%
  • FII: 4.17%
  • DII: 9.65%
  • Public: 40.4%

 

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 3.98B 85.64%
Operating expense 1.45B 95.36%
Net income 585.60M 86.17%
Net profit margin 14.70 0.27%
Earnings per share 16.12
EBITDA 897.00M 136.23%
Effective tax rate 17.33%

 

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials

Senores Pharmaceuticals Quarterly Financials

