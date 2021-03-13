SEPC Share Price Target 2025:- SEPC (Shriram EPC) share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to secure new infrastructure projects, improve financial stability, and execute ongoing contracts efficiently. Government support for infrastructure development and expansion into new sectors could boost growth. SEPC Share Price on NSE as of 17 February 2025 is 14.40 INR.

SEPC Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 14.86

High: 14.99

Low: 14.13

Mkt cap: 2.28KCr

P/E ratio: 87.14

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 33.45

52-wk low: 14.13

SEPC Share Price Chart

SEPC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SEPC Share Price Target Years SEPC Share Price Target Months Share Price Target SEPC Share Price Target 2025 January ₹18 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 February ₹16 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 March ₹18 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 April ₹20 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 May ₹22 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 June ₹24 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 July ₹26 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 August ₹28 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 September ₹30 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 October ₹32 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 November ₹34 SEPC Share Price Target 2025 December ₹35

SEPC Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 33.37%

FII: 0.64%

DII: 19.15%

Public: 46.84%

Key Factors Affecting SEPC Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact SEPC (Shriram EPC) share price target for 2025:

Order Book Strength – A strong pipeline of infrastructure and engineering projects, including water, power, and industrial construction, will drive revenue growth. Government Infrastructure Spending – Increased government investment in infrastructure, smart cities, and energy projects can create more business opportunities for SEPC. Financial Performance & Debt Reduction – Improving profitability, reducing debt levels, and maintaining a strong balance sheet will boost investor confidence. Execution of Ongoing Projects – Timely completion of large-scale projects without delays or cost overruns will be crucial for maintaining steady cash flow and profitability. Strategic Partnerships & Expansion – Collaborations with global firms, joint ventures, and expansion into new sectors or regions could enhance business growth. Economic & Market Conditions – A stable economic environment, controlled inflation, and strong demand for infrastructure development will support SEPC’s growth potential.

Risks and Challenges for SEPC Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact SEPC (Shriram EPC) share price target for 2025:

High Debt & Financial Stability – SEPC has faced financial challenges in the past, and high debt levels could impact its profitability and investor confidence. Project Execution Delays – Delays in completing infrastructure projects due to regulatory approvals, supply chain issues, or funding shortages could affect revenue. Dependence on Government Contracts – A large portion of SEPC’s business comes from government projects. Any policy changes or budget cuts could impact future growth. Market Competition – Strong competition from larger infrastructure companies may limit SEPC’s ability to win new contracts and maintain margins. Economic & Interest Rate Fluctuations – Slow economic growth, rising inflation, or high interest rates could increase borrowing costs and affect business expansion. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in environmental laws, taxation policies, or other government regulations could create operational challenges for the company.

