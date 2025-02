Share Market Update – Servotech Share Price Target 2025

Servotech Share Price Target 2025:- Servotech Power Systems Ltd is a growing player in the renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions sector. Its share price target for 2025 looks promising due to rising demand for solar energy products and EV charging infrastructure. The company’s focus on innovation and expansion into green energy solutions aligns with India’s clean energy initiatives. Strong government support for renewable energy could further drive its growth. Servotech Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 142.05 INR.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 142.00

High: 143.95

Low: 137.10

Mkt cap: 3.19KCr

P/E ratio: 116.51

Div yield: 0.035%

52-wk high: 205.40

52-wk low: 73.50

Servotech Share Price Chart

Servotech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Servotech Share Price Target Years Servotech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Servotech Share Price Target 2025 January ₹148 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 February ₹155 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 March ₹162 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 April ₹168 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 May ₹174 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹180 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹185 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹190 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹195 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹200 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹205 Servotech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹210

Servotech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 59.19%

FII: 2.77%

DII: 0%

Public: 38.04%

