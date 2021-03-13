Severe Weather Alert: Florida Faces Flood Risks and Hazardous Beach Conditions

Florida residents should prepare for a week of stormy weather, heavy rain, and dangerous beach conditions as a strong low-pressure system moves across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple advisories warning of potential flooding, gusty winds, and a high rip current risk along the Atlantic coastline.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Incoming

A developing storm system over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, with the heaviest downpours likely on Monday and Tuesday. Forecasters warn that localized flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas and along highways where water can accumulate quickly.

Regional Forecast:

South Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach):

Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout Monday , with heavy rainfall at times. Highs near 74°F (23°C), lows around 67°F (20°C).

Central Florida (Orlando, Tampa, Daytona Beach):

Rain and isolated storms are expected through Monday and Tuesday , followed by cloudy conditions. Highs around 66°F (19°C), lows near 59°F (15°C).

North Florida (Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Gainesville):

Periods of moderate to heavy rain through midweek, with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s before cooling off slightly.

Dangerous Rip Currents Along Florida’s Beaches

The NWS has also issued a high rip current risk along Florida’s Atlantic beaches, from the Space Coast down to Miami-Dade County. Strong onshore winds combined with higher surf conditions will make swimming extremely hazardous, even for experienced swimmers.

Beach Safety Tips:

Swim Near Lifeguards: Always choose guarded beaches where professionals can assist if needed.

Always choose where professionals can assist if needed. Avoid Risky Waters: If red flags are posted , do not enter the ocean —rip currents can be deadly.

If , —rip currents can be deadly. Know How to Escape a Rip Current: If caught in one, remain calm, swim parallel to shore, and avoid fighting the current.

Severe Weather Safety Reminders

With heavy rain and storms expected across much of the state, officials urge residents to take precautions:

Prepare for Possible Flooding: Avoid driving on water-covered roads and never walk through flooded areas .

Avoid driving on and . Secure Outdoor Items: High winds could knock down loose objects like patio furniture, umbrellas, and trash bins .

High winds could knock down loose objects like . Stay Weather Aware: Keep up with weather alerts and be ready for changing conditions throughout the week.

What’s Next?

Forecasters expect the storm system to move out by midweek, leading to cooler temperatures and drier conditions later in the week. However, another potential system could develop over the weekend, so residents should stay updated on the latest forecasts.

For real-time updates, visit the National Weather Service or check with your local weather station.