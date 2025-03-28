Share Market Update – SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025:- SG Finserve’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like business growth, financial performance, and market conditions. As a financial services company, its expansion in lending, strong customer base, and adaptation to digital banking trends could support growth. SG Finserve Share Price on NSE as of 28 March 2025 is 403.30 INR.
SG Finserve Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 402.00
- High: 409.00
- Low: 402.00
- Mkt cap: 2.27KCr
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 546.00
- 52-wk low: 308.00
SG Finserve Share Price Chart
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|SG Finserve Share Price Target Years
|SG Finserve Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹410
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹425
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹440
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹455
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹470
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹485
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹500
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹515
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹530
|SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹550
SG Finserve Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 48.38%
- FII: 0.07%
- DII: 1.93%
- Public: 49.62%
Key Factors Affecting SG Finserve Share Price Growth
-
Financial Performance – Strong revenue growth, profitability, and efficient capital management will play a crucial role in determining SG Finserve’s stock movement.
-
Interest Rate Trends – As a financial services company, changes in interest rates set by regulatory bodies can impact lending margins and overall business growth.
-
Expansion and Market Presence – The company’s ability to expand its services, acquire new clients, and strengthen its market position will influence investor confidence.
-
Regulatory Environment – Compliance with financial sector regulations and any policy changes in the NBFC or banking sector could impact operations and stock performance.
-
Economic Conditions – Broader economic trends, including inflation, credit demand, and liquidity in the market, will directly affect the company’s growth and stock price potential.
Risks and Challenges for SG Finserve Share Price
-
Regulatory Risks – Any changes in government policies or financial sector regulations could impact the company’s operations and profitability.
-
Interest Rate Fluctuations – Rising interest rates may increase borrowing costs and reduce profit margins, affecting the company’s financial health.
-
Market Competition – Strong competition from banks, NBFCs, and fintech companies could put pressure on growth and market share.
-
Economic Slowdown – A weak economic environment or reduced credit demand could slow down business growth and impact revenue generation.
-
Loan Defaults and NPAs – Higher non-performing assets (NPAs) due to loan defaults can weaken the company’s financial stability and affect investor confidence.
Read Also:- Share Market Update – Graphite India Share Price Target 2025