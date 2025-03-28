SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025:- SG Finserve’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like business growth, financial performance, and market conditions. As a financial services company, its expansion in lending, strong customer base, and adaptation to digital banking trends could support growth. SG Finserve Share Price on NSE as of 28 March 2025 is 403.30 INR.

SG Finserve Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 402.00
  • High: 409.00
  • Low: 402.00
  • Mkt cap: 2.27KCr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 546.00
  • 52-wk low: 308.00

SG Finserve Share Price Chart

SG Finserve Share Price Chart

SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SG Finserve Share Price Target Years SG Finserve Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 January
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 February
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 March ₹410
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 April ₹425
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 May ₹440
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 June ₹455
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 July ₹470
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 August ₹485
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 September ₹500
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 October ₹515
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 November ₹530
SG Finserve Share Price Target 2025 December ₹550

SG Finserve Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 48.38%
  • FII: 0.07%
  • DII: 1.93%
  • Public: 49.62%

Key Factors Affecting SG Finserve Share Price Growth

  • Financial Performance – Strong revenue growth, profitability, and efficient capital management will play a crucial role in determining SG Finserve’s stock movement.

  • Interest Rate Trends – As a financial services company, changes in interest rates set by regulatory bodies can impact lending margins and overall business growth.

  • Expansion and Market Presence – The company’s ability to expand its services, acquire new clients, and strengthen its market position will influence investor confidence.

  • Regulatory Environment – Compliance with financial sector regulations and any policy changes in the NBFC or banking sector could impact operations and stock performance.

  • Economic Conditions – Broader economic trends, including inflation, credit demand, and liquidity in the market, will directly affect the company’s growth and stock price potential.

Risks and Challenges for SG Finserve Share Price

  • Regulatory Risks – Any changes in government policies or financial sector regulations could impact the company’s operations and profitability.

  • Interest Rate Fluctuations – Rising interest rates may increase borrowing costs and reduce profit margins, affecting the company’s financial health.

  • Market Competition – Strong competition from banks, NBFCs, and fintech companies could put pressure on growth and market share.

  • Economic Slowdown – A weak economic environment or reduced credit demand could slow down business growth and impact revenue generation.

  • Loan Defaults and NPAs – Higher non-performing assets (NPAs) due to loan defaults can weaken the company’s financial stability and affect investor confidence.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Graphite India Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Doms Share Price Target

Doms Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

Doms Industries Ltd is a well-known Indian company that manufactures and supplies high-quality stationery products. It specializes in producing items such as pencils, crayons, erasers, and other school supplies. Over the years, Doms has earned a strong reputation for its durable and affordable products, making it a trusted brand in schools and offices across India….

Dreamfolks Services Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Dreamfolks Services Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

DreamFolks Services Ltd, established in 2013 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, is a leading airport service aggregator offering a range of services to enhance the passenger experience. The company provides access to airport lounges, meet and assist services, wellness facilities, dining options, airport transfers, transit hotels, and sleeping pods. Dreamfolks Services Share Price on NSE…

Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Oracle Stock Price Prediction 2025: Oracle’s stock price in 2025 will likely be influenced by its cloud business growth, AI advancements, and enterprise software demand. As the company continues expanding Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrates recent acquisitions like Cerner, its revenue streams could strengthen. Oracle Stock Price on NYSE as of 27 March 2025 is…

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Piramal Pharma Share Price Target – Well understood by the name, Piramal is a pharmaceutical company that excels in manufacturing and delivering pharmaceutical products. It is rising on the economic ladder, slowly becoming a key player in its big contribution to manufacturing complex patron healthcare. It is gradually taking its place in the international market. …

Tn Petro Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Tn Petro Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) is an Indian company that manufactures petrochemical products used in various industries. Established in 1984, TPL produces key chemicals such as linear alkyl Benzoate (LAB), which is widely used in detergents, and caustic soda, which is used in textiles, paper, and water treatment. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products while…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *