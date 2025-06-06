Share Market Update – Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025

Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025:- Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL), established in 1991 in Hyderabad, India, is a leading company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and sub-systems. With over three decades of experience, AMPL has developed a diverse range of products for defense, space, meteorology, and telecommunications applications. Astra Microwave Share Price on NSE as of 6 June 2025 is 1,170.00 INR.

Astra Microwave: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,150.50

High: 1,195.90

Low: 1,141.50

Mkt cap: 11.21KCr

P/E ratio: 72.36

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,195.90

52-wk low: 584.20

Astra Microwave Share Price Chart

Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Astra Microwave Share Price Target Years Astra Microwave Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 January – Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 February – Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 March – Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 April – Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 May – Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1200 Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1250 Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1300 Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1350 Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1400 Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1450 Astra Microwave Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1500

Astra Microwave Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 6.54%

FII: 5.3%

DII: 15.31%

Public: 72.86%

Key Factors Affecting Astra Microwave Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Astra Microwave Products Limited’s share price by 2025:

Strong Financial Performance and Earnings Growth

Astra Microwave has demonstrated significant financial growth, with net sales increasing from ₹293.49 crore in March 2019 to ₹1,051.18 crore in March 2025. Profit after tax rose from ₹11.54 crore to ₹144.16 crore during the same period, and earnings per share (EPS) grew from ₹1.13 to ₹16.17, indicating strong profitability. Robust Order Book and Revenue Growth

In Q3 FY25, the company achieved a 12% year-on-year revenue growth, driven largely by robust domestic defense orders, which accounted for 85% of total revenue. Despite facing challenges such as increased interest costs and procurement delays, management remains optimistic about future growth, projecting a revenue increase of 15% to 20% in FY26. Expansion into International Markets

The company has been expanding its footprint in international markets, particularly in North America and Europe. In FY2023, exports accounted for approximately 30% of total revenues, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on global market expansion. Positive Analyst Outlook and Share Price Forecasts

Analysts have provided favorable forecasts for Astra Microwave’s stock, with a price target of ₹1,074.00, a maximum estimate of ₹1,275.00, and a minimum estimate of ₹768.00. Additionally, ICICI Securities has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Astra Microwave with a target price of ₹935, implying a 32% upside from the last traded price of ₹706. Innovations and New Product Launches

Astra Microwave has recently launched several new products, including advanced communication systems and radar technologies. For instance, the revenue from new product lines has increased by 20% year-on-year, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and its ability to meet evolving market demands.

Risks and Challenges for Astra Microwave Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Astra Microwave Products Limited’s share price target by 2025:

Negative Free Cash Flow Despite Profits

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, Astra Microwave reported a statutory profit of ₹1.54 billion. However, its free cash flow was negative ₹1.7 billion, indicating that the company is not converting its accounting profits into actual cash, which may raise concerns about its financial health. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

The company relies on a limited number of suppliers for critical components. In recent quarters, Astra faced delays with key suppliers, leading to a 15% increase in lead times and impacting production schedules and customer delivery timelines. Rising Interest Expenses

In the quarter ending March 2025, Astra Microwave’s interest expenses rose to ₹19.19 crore, the highest in five quarters. This increase indicates higher borrowing costs, which could affect the company’s profitability if not managed properly. High Valuation Metrics

As of June 2025, Astra Microwave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 72.9, and its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio is 10.19. These high valuation metrics suggest that the stock may be overvalued, potentially limiting further upside and increasing the risk of a price correction. Working Capital Constraints

The company has significant working capital requirements, which are dragging its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE). This situation may impact the company’s efficiency and profitability if not addressed effectively.

