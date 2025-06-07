Share Market Update – International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025

International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025:- International Conveyors Limited (ICL), established in 1973 and headquartered in Kolkata, India, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) conveyor belting products. The company specializes in producing fire-resistant and anti-static solid woven conveyor belts, primarily used in coal mining, potash, phosphate, fertilizer, clay, gypsum, salt, and timber. ICL operates through multiple segments, including Conveyor Belting, Wind Energy, Trading Goods, and Investment activities.  International Conveyors Share Price on NSE as of 7 June 2025 is 80.10 INR.

International Conveyors: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 80.50
  • High: 81.76
  • Low: 80.00
  • Mkt cap: 507.67Cr
  • P/E ratio: 5.54
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 110.70
  • 52-wk low: 61.20

International Conveyors Share Price Chart

International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

International Conveyors Share Price Target Years International Conveyors Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 January
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 February
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 March
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 April
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 May
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 June ₹85
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 July ₹90
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 August ₹95
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 September ₹100
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 October ₹110
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 November ₹115
International Conveyors Share Price Target 2025 December ₹120

International Conveyors Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 69.14%
  • FII: 0.02%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 30.85%

Key Factors Affecting International Conveyors Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors influencing the growth of International Conveyors Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

1. Diversification into New Markets and Industries

International Conveyors Ltd (ICL) has expanded beyond its traditional coal industry focus, entering sectors like potash, gypsum, cement, and waste management. The company has also initiated exports to regions such as North America, Australia, Europe, and Central Asia, aiming to reduce dependency on a single market and tap into broader demand.

2. Strong Historical Revenue Growth

Over the past five years, ICL has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.31% in revenue, surpassing the industry average of 11.18%. This consistent growth indicates effective strategies in market penetration and product offerings.

3. Promoter Confidence and Share Buybacks

The promoters have increased their stake from 48% to 70% over three years, signaling strong confidence in the company’s future. Additionally, a recent buyback of over 4 million shares demonstrates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

4. Industry Tailwinds in Conveyor Belting

Conveyor belts remain essential for bulk material transportation in industries like mining and cement. ICL’s position as the first company with BIS certifications and its involvement in critical infrastructure projects position it well to benefit from industry growth.

5. Operational Efficiency and Margin Expansion

In FY23, a modest 1.6% increase in revenue led to a substantial 44.5% growth in net profit, indicating improved operational efficiency and margin expansion. This suggests that the company is effectively managing costs and enhancing profitability.

Risks and Challenges for International Conveyors Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that may affect International Conveyors Ltd’s (ICL) share price target for 2025:

1. High Dependency on the Mining Sector

ICL generates a large part of its revenue from conveyor belts used in coal and mining industries. Any slowdown, regulatory changes, or reduced demand in the mining sector could negatively impact the company’s performance.

2. Export Market Volatility

While international markets offer growth, they also bring exposure to global risks such as currency fluctuations, trade policies, geopolitical tensions, and economic slowdowns, which could hurt ICL’s margins and demand.

3. Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Rubber and other chemicals used in conveyor belts are subject to price volatility. Rising input costs without a matching increase in product prices could pressure operating margins.

4. Limited Brand Visibility and Market Share

ICL has relatively low brand recall despite strong fundamentals compared to bigger industrial players. This may limit its ability to attract large contracts or grow rapidly in highly competitive markets.

5. Project Execution and Compliance Risks

Delays in project execution, quality control issues, or failure to meet regulatory standards—especially for international clients—could damage reputation and lead to financial penalties or loss of business.

