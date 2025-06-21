Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025:- Scoda Tubes Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Mehsana, Gujarat. It makes high-strength stainless steel tubes and pipes—both seamless and welded—used in important industries like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, power, railways, and automotive. Their factory includes a hot piercing mill, which helps them make their own raw material (“mother hollows”); this backward integration reduces costs and improves quality. The company serves over 230 active customers and exports to around 11 countries, including the US and Germany. Scoda Tubes Share Price on NSE as of 21 June 2025 is 192.50 INR.

Scoda Tubes Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 192.40

High: 194.00

Low: 186.68

Mkt cap: 1.15KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 205.00

52-wk low: 135.10

Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Scoda Tubes Share Price Target Years Scoda Tubes Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 January – Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 February – Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 March – Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 April – Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 May – Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 June ₹195 Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 July ₹198 Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 August ₹201 Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 September ₹204 Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 October ₹207 Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 November ₹210 Scoda Tubes Share Price Target 2025 December ₹213

Scoda Tubes Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 66.43%

FII: 8.51%

DII: 11.95%

Public: 13.12%

Key Factors Affecting Scoda Tubes Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could significantly influence Scoda Tubes Limited’s share price target for 2025:

1. Capacity Expansion via IPO Funds

Scoda is using ₹220 crore from its IPO to expand production by ~10,000 tpa for seamless tubes and ~12,130 tpa for welded products. This expansion is expected to start operations by early 2026, supporting significant volume growth ahead.

2. Integrated & Backward-Integrated Manufacturing

The company owns a hot piercing mill and a strategically located plant near Mundra Port and ICD, reducing raw-material costs and logistics, while enhancing operational flexibility and competitiveness.

3. Diverse End-User Industry Exposure

Scoda serves a wide array of sectors—Oil & Gas, Power, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Railways, and emerging fields like hydrogen infrastructure—helping spread risk and tap into multiple growth sectors.

4. Strong Export Orientation with International Clients

With exports to 16 countries (e.g., USA, Germany, France), Scoda risks diversification across markets and demand cycles. This global footprint offers upside if global infrastructure spending rebounds.

5. High Quality Standards & Low Rejection Rates

Scoda’s stringent QC systems (PMI, ultrasonic, hydrostatic) result in only ~2.6% internal and ~0.31% customer rejections, supporting premium pricing and strong brand reputation.

Risks and Challenges for Scoda Tubes Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Scoda Tubes’ share price target by 2030:

1. Customer and Distributor Concentration Risk

A significant share of Scoda’s sales—both domestic and international—is routed through a limited set of stockists and distributors. Losing any of these key partners could lead to a sharp drop in revenue.

2. Raw Material Price Volatility

Operating in steel tubes, the company faces deep exposure to stainless steel and related metal price fluctuations. Sudden spikes can erode margins, especially if the company can’t pass the increase to customers.

3. Cyclical End‑Market Demand

Demand for Scoda’s products is tied to industries like oil & gas, chemicals, power, pharmaceuticals, railways, and infrastructure—all prone to cyclical dips. A slowdown in these sectors could reduce orders and capacity utilization.

4. Weak Cash Flow & Working‑Capital Concerns

Despite rising profits, Scoda reported low operating cash flow (~₹2.3 cr in FY24) and a long working‑capital cycle (~135 days). This may limit reinvestment capabilities and necessitate future funding.

5. Heavy Reliance on IPO-Funded Expansion

The company is counting on ₹220 cr of IPO proceeds to expand capacity for seamless and welded tubes. Delays or underperformance in ramping up production could strain returns and affect investor sentiment.

