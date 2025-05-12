Share Market Update – SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025

SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025:- SNL Bearings Limited is a prominent Indian manufacturer specializing in needle roller bearings, primarily serving the automotive sector. Established in 1983 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, the company was initially promoted by the Shriram Group in collaboration with INA Germany and is now a subsidiary of NRB Bearings Limited. SNL supplies its products to major automobile manufacturers such as Bajaj, TVS, Maruti, and Tata Motors, and also caters to industries like textiles and household appliances. SNL Bearings Share Price on BOM as of 12 May 2025 is 370.05 INR.

SNL Bearings Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 368.00

High: 384.00

Low: 368.00

Mkt cap: 134.35Cr

P/E ratio: 12.30

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 514.40

52-wk low: 319.70

SNL Bearings Share Price Chart

SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SNL Bearings Share Price Target Years SNL Bearings Share Price Target Months Share Price Target SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 January – SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 February – SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 March – SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 April – SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 May ₹400 SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 June ₹420 SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 July ₹440 SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 August ₹460 SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 September ₹480 SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 October ₹500 SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 November ₹520 SNL Bearings Share Price Target 2025 December ₹540

SNL Bearings Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.39%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 25.6%

Key Factors Affecting SNL Bearings Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of SNL Bearings Ltd. and its share price target for 2025:

Strong Financial Performance

In the quarter ending March 2025, SNL Bearings reported a 20.51% year-over-year increase in net sales, reaching ₹13.81 crore, and a 35.27% rise in net profit to ₹2.80 crore. This robust financial performance indicates effective operational strategies and a positive outlook for the company’s growth. Expanding Market Demand

The global roller bearings market is projected to grow from $22.34 billion in 2024 to $23.63 billion in 2025, driven by the adoption of high-performance industrial machinery and increasing demand from the automotive sector. SNL Bearings, operating in this sector, stands to benefit from these favorable market trends. Product Diversification and Global Reach

SNL Bearings specializes in manufacturing antifriction bearing products, including ball bearings, roller bearings, and needle rollers. The company caters to a diverse customer base, including original equipment manufacturers in India and globally, across industries like motorcycles, chainsaws, and hand tools. This diversification enhances revenue stability and opens avenues for growth. Technological Advancements in Bearing Design

The needle roller bearings market is experiencing growth due to advancements in bearing technology, with manufacturers focusing on producing bearings with higher tensile strength and reduced weight. These innovations are particularly beneficial for applications in heavy machinery, agriculture, and construction equipment. SNL Bearings’ commitment to technological development positions it well to capitalize on these trends. Healthy Dividend Payouts

In March 2024, SNL Bearings declared a dividend of ₹7 per share, translating to a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consistent dividend payouts reflect the company’s strong financial health and can enhance investor confidence, potentially supporting share price growth.

Risks and Challenges for SNL Bearings Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact SNL Bearings Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Dependence on the Automotive Sector

SNL Bearings’ performance is closely tied to the automotive industry, particularly Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Any downturn in auto sales or shifts in consumer preferences could adversely affect demand for the company’s products, impacting revenue and share price. Limited Market Liquidity and Investor Base

SNL Bearings has a relatively small free float with a market capitalization of approximately ₹134 crore and a promoter holding of 74.39%. This limited liquidity can lead to higher volatility and may deter institutional investors, potentially affecting stock stability. Competitive Industry Landscape

The bearings industry is highly competitive, with several established players like SKF India and NRB Bearings. SNL Bearings must continually innovate and maintain cost efficiencies to sustain its market position, which can be challenging in a dynamic market. Valuation Concerns

As of May 2025, SNL Bearings is trading at a premium of approximately 20% over its estimated intrinsic value of ₹317.46. This overvaluation may limit upside potential and make the stock more susceptible to price corrections. Exposure to Raw Material Price Fluctuations

The company’s profitability is sensitive to changes in raw material costs. Volatility in steel and other input prices can squeeze margins if the company is unable to pass on increased costs to customers.

