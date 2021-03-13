Share Market Update – Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025

Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025:- The Shareeram Proteins share price shows potential for growth, driven by increasing demand for agricultural and food products. The company’s focus on product quality, market expansion, and technology adoption may support its business growth. Shareeram Proteins Share Price on NSE as of 28 February 2025 is 0.98 INR.

Shreeram Proteins Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 0.98

High: 0.98

Low: 0.98

Mkt cap: 41.98Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1.95

52-wk low: 0.98

Shareeram Proteins Share Price Chart

Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target Years Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 January – Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 February ₹0.98 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1.10 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1.20 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1.30 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1.40 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1.50 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1.60 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1.70 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1.80 Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1.90

Shareeram Proteins Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 4.08%

FII: 4.48%

DII: 0%

Public: 91.44%

Key Factors Affecting Shareeram Proteins Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Shareeram Proteins share price target for 2025:

Agricultural Demand – Increased demand for agricultural products can positively impact the company’s business. Market Expansion – Expanding into new regions and markets can boost revenue and brand presence. Government Policies – Supportive government policies for the agricultural sector can benefit the company’s operations. Product Quality – Consistent quality in products can enhance customer trust and long-term business growth. Technological Adoption – Implementing advanced processing technologies can improve productivity and efficiency.

Risks and Challenges for Shareeram Proteins Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Shareeram Proteins share price target in 2025:

Market Competition – Strong competition from other agricultural and food processing companies may impact market share. Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising prices of raw materials like grains and seeds can affect profit margins. Regulatory Changes – Changes in government policies and regulations can create operational hurdles. Weather Conditions – Unfavorable weather patterns can affect the supply of raw materials. Economic Slowdown – A weak economy can reduce consumer demand for agricultural products.

