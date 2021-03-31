Shares of Amwill Healthcare will Launch on the BSE SME Platform: Know GMP and More

The Amwill Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled for February 5–7, 2025. This new IPO is a Rs 59.98 crore book-built issuance. This impending IPO combines an offer-for-sale with a new issuance. The OFS is Rs 11.10 crore, and the latest issue is Rs 48.88 crore.

The IPO pricing range for Amwill Healthcare is between Rs 105 and Rs 111 per share. The Amwill Healthcare IPO GMP 20 indicates that investors are moderately enthusiastic about this IPO. Details of the live IPO Grey Market Premium are available online.

The size of the Amwill Healthcare IPO lot is 1200 shares. The IPO allotment status will be finalized on February 10, 2025. Retail investors must deposit a minimum of Rs 1,33,200 for one lot. Bigshare Services Services Limited is Amwill Healthcare’s initial public offering registrant. The date of Amwill Healthcare’s first public offering is February 12, 2025.

The IPO GMP for Amwill Healthcare is Rs 20 per share. Retail investors are very interested, as seen by today’s IPO GMP. As early as the first day of membership, you may check the most recent IPO Grey Market Premium online. In the upcoming days, Amwill Healthcare’s IPO GMP may increase if the subscription is oversubscribed.

Amwill Healthcare’s IPO GMP Live status will indirectly impact investor sentiment. The likelihood of oversubscription rises if the Grey Market Premium is quoted at 8% or above.

However, most investors tend to lose interest in applying for the IPO, and the likelihood of under-subscription rises if the Live IPO GMP quotations are less than the 8% premium. In this case, GMP is anticipated to quote the first ticks at a 10% or more premium in the Amwill Healthcare IPO.

The Amwill Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open on February 5, 2025, and close on February 7, 2025. The refund period will begin on February 11, 2025, and shares will be credited on the same day.

On February 10, 2025, the Amwill Healthcare IPO allotment status will be finalized. On February 12, 2025, the listing will be available on the BSE SME platform. Bigshare Services Services Limited is the IPO’s registrar. Investors can check their allocation status once the IPO subscription period is over.

The Amwill Healthcare IPO is scheduled to go public on February 12, 2025. The BSE SME platform will host the listing. Retail investors may sell shares at 10:00 AM on the day of listing.

Founded in 2017, Amwill Healthcare Limited is a derma-cosmetic development company that works with distributors, contract manufacturers, and outside product development organizations. The company’s production, packaging, and distribution capacity has improved due to this partnership.

The company’s product line is separated into two groups. 1. The creation of generic medications for dermatology. 2. Developing focused remedies for skin conditions.

Acne, fungal infections, anti-aging, histaminic, periorbital hyperpigmentation, scabies, sweat, trichology, and vitiligo are the dermatological conditions for which the firm creates treatments.

For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, Amwill Healthcare Limited reported revenue of Rs 27.62 crore and net profit of Rs 2.57 crore. Revenue for the firm climbed from Rs 27.62 cr to Rs 30.28 cr. Between the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the net profit grew from Rs 2.57 crore to Rs 3.11 crore.

Period Ended 31 Dec 2023 31 Mar 2023 31 Mar 2022 31 Mar 2021 Assets 20.14 12.39 6.59 8.29 Revenue 36.05 30.28 27.62 18.00 Profit After Tax 11.00 3.11 2.57 -1.00 Net Worth 15.63 4.60 1.49 -1.09 Reserves and Surplus 15.58 4.57 1.46 -1.12

The public’s reaction to Amwill Healthcare’s IPO might be favorable. The company works in the cosmetics industry. Therefore, this IPO is open to investors interested in the healthcare industry.

The final bidding date for this planned IPO is anticipated to be oversubscribed. Additionally, Amwill Healthcare’s IPO GMP live will increase if the IPO reacts favorably.

