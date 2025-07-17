Shipping Corporation of India Share Price Target 2025_ Will It Cross ₹260_

Current Price: ₹222.50 (as of July 16, 2025)

NSE Symbol: SCI

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), a leader in maritime logistics, is attracting attention as its share price hovers around ₹222.50. After hitting a 52-week high of ₹341, the stock has corrected, but technical signals suggest a potential upward move. Can SCI reclaim ₹260 or beyond by 2025? Let’s explore.

About Shipping Corporation of India

SCI is India’s largest shipping company, offering services in bulk carriers, oil tankers, and container shipping. The company plays a crucial role in supporting India’s trade and energy transportation.

Market Cap: ~₹10,200 crore

52-Week Range: ₹138.26 – ₹341

P/E Ratio: ~12.1x

Promoter Holding: 63.8%

Current Technical Analysis

Indicator Status RSI (14) Bullish Momentum MACD Positive Crossover Trend (Weekly) Bullish Reversal Forming

The stock is showing signs of a double-bottom breakout on the weekly charts.

Holding the ₹215–₹219 support zone is critical for further upside.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Immediate Support: ₹215 – ₹219

Major Support: ₹190

Resistance Levels: ₹232 – ₹240 (near-term) ₹260 (medium-term) ₹300 – ₹320 (long-term potential)



A sustained move above ₹232 could trigger a rally towards ₹260.

SCI Share Price Target 2025

Time Horizon Target Price Potential Upside Short-Term ₹232 – ₹240 +4% to +8% Medium-Term ₹260 +17% Long-Term (2025) ₹300 – ₹320 +35% to +44%

Forecasts:

WalletInvestor (1-Year): ₹251.42

TradingView Analysts: ₹290+ possible if bullish momentum sustains.

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Range: ₹219 – ₹222

Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹232 – ₹235

Targets: ₹240 → ₹260 → ₹300+

Stop-Loss: ₹215

This strategy suits medium to long-term investors seeking gradual returns.

Risks to Watch

Falling below ₹215 could lead to retesting ₹190.

Global shipping demand fluctuations may affect profitability.

Market volatility and regulatory factors could impact the stock’s trajectory.

Quick Snapshot