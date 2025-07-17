Shipping Corporation of India Share Price Target 2025_ Will It Cross ₹260_

Shipping Corporation of India Share Price Target 2025: Will It Cross ₹260?

Current Price: ₹222.50 (as of July 16, 2025)
NSE Symbol: SCI

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), a leader in maritime logistics, is attracting attention as its share price hovers around ₹222.50. After hitting a 52-week high of ₹341, the stock has corrected, but technical signals suggest a potential upward move. Can SCI reclaim ₹260 or beyond by 2025? Let’s explore.

Shipping Corporation of India Share Price Chart

About Shipping Corporation of India

SCI is India’s largest shipping company, offering services in bulk carriers, oil tankers, and container shipping. The company plays a crucial role in supporting India’s trade and energy transportation.

  • Market Cap: ~₹10,200 crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹138.26 – ₹341

  • P/E Ratio: ~12.1x

  • Promoter Holding: 63.8%

Current Technical Analysis

Indicator Status
RSI (14) Bullish Momentum
MACD Positive Crossover
Trend (Weekly) Bullish Reversal Forming

  • The stock is showing signs of a double-bottom breakout on the weekly charts.

  • Holding the ₹215–₹219 support zone is critical for further upside.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Immediate Support: ₹215 – ₹219

  • Major Support: ₹190

  • Resistance Levels:

    • ₹232 – ₹240 (near-term)

    • ₹260 (medium-term)

    • ₹300 – ₹320 (long-term potential)

A sustained move above ₹232 could trigger a rally towards ₹260.

SCI Share Price Target 2025

Time Horizon Target Price Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹232 – ₹240 +4% to +8%
Medium-Term ₹260 +17%
Long-Term (2025) ₹300 – ₹320 +35% to +44%

Forecasts:

  • WalletInvestor (1-Year): ₹251.42

  • TradingView Analysts: ₹290+ possible if bullish momentum sustains.

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Range: ₹219 – ₹222

  • Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹232 – ₹235

  • Targets: ₹240 → ₹260 → ₹300+

  • Stop-Loss: ₹215

This strategy suits medium to long-term investors seeking gradual returns.

Risks to Watch

  • Falling below ₹215 could lead to retesting ₹190.

  • Global shipping demand fluctuations may affect profitability.

  • Market volatility and regulatory factors could impact the stock’s trajectory.

Quick Snapshot

Factor Details
Current Price ₹222.50
Support Levels ₹215 – ₹219, ₹190
Resistance Zones ₹232, ₹240, ₹260, ₹300
2025 Target ₹260 – ₹300
Risk Level Moderate

