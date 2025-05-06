Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025:- Shivansh Finserve Limited, established in 1984 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a diversified financial services company in India. The company offers a range of financial products, including mortgage-backed loans, working capital facilities, overdrafts, and vehicle loans, catering to both individual and business clients. Additionally, Shivansh Finserve provides IT and IT-enabled services, reflecting its commitment to integrating technology into its offerings. Shivansh Finserve Share Price on BOM as of 6 May 2025 is 5.75 INR.

Shivansh Finserve Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 5.98
  • High: 5.98
  • Low: 5.75
  • Mkt cap: 3.59Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 7.49
  • 52-wk low: 3.57

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Chart

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Chart

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target Years Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 January
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 February
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 March
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 April
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6.30
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6.60
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6.90
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7.20
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7.50
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9
Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Shivansh Finserve Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 0.59%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 99.41%

Key Factors Affecting Shivansh Finserve Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Shivansh Finserve Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Significant Revenue Growth

    In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Shivansh Finserve achieved an impressive annual revenue growth of 159.03%, a substantial turnaround compared to its 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20.55%. This indicates a potential positive shift in the company’s financial trajectory.

  2. Improved Financial Performance

    The company reported a net profit of ₹0.05 crore for the year ended March 2024, consistent with the previous year’s performance. Notably, sales increased to ₹0.46 crore during the same period, suggesting enhanced operational efficiency.

  3. Technical Indicators Show Moderate Bullishness

    Technical analysis reflects a moderately bullish trend for Shivansh Finserve, with a Technical score of 67/100. Indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51.11 and a positive Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.17 support this outlook.

  4. Low Promoter Holding

    As of December 2024, promoter holding in the company remains low at 0.59%, unchanged from previous quarters. While this indicates stability, the low percentage may impact investor confidence and influence share price dynamics.

  5. Sectoral Growth Opportunities

    Operating in the financial services sector, Shivansh Finserve stands to benefit from the overall growth and digitization trends within the industry. As financial services continue to evolve, the company may find new avenues for expansion and revenue generation.

Risks and Challenges for Shivansh Finserve Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Shivansh Finserve Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Persistent Net Losses

    For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Shivansh Finserve reported a net loss of ₹0.10 crore, continuing a negative profitability trend. This ongoing financial underperformance raises concerns about the company’s ability to achieve sustainable growth and profitability.

  2. High Interest and Employee Expenses

    In the year ending March 31, 2024, the company allocated 113.86% of its operating revenues to interest expenses and 28.93% to employee costs. Such high expenditures relative to revenue indicate potential inefficiencies and financial strain.

  3. Low Promoter Holding

    As of March 2025, promoter holding in Shivansh Finserve remained low at 0.59%. This minimal stake by promoters may affect investor confidence and the perceived commitment of the management to the company’s long-term success.

  4. Volatile Stock Performance

    The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹7.49 and a low of ₹3.57. Such volatility can be unsettling for investors and may reflect underlying business uncertainties.

  5. Lack of Risk Management Policy

    Shivansh Finserve has not established a formal risk management policy, citing minimal risk to its operations. This absence may leave the company unprepared for unforeseen challenges and could impact its resilience in volatile market conditions.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Bhagwati Autocast Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) stock price in 2025 will depend on growing global demand for advanced chips used in AI, 5G, and electric vehicles. As a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, TSMC’s technological advancements and strong partnerships with companies like Apple and Nvidia could drive growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price on TPE…

Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025:-  Federal Bank is a well-established private sector bank in India, known for its strong retail and SME banking presence. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, driven by factors like steady loan growth, improved asset quality, and a rising focus on digital banking services. The bank’s strategic expansion…

Mazgaon Dockyard Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Mazgaon Dockyard Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Mazgaon Dockyard Share Price Target 2025:- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is a key player in India’s defense and shipbuilding sector, specializing in the construction of warships and submarines. The share price target for 2025 appears promising due to the company’s strong order book, strategic importance to India’s defense initiatives, and increasing demand for indigenous shipbuilding….

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, offering a wide range of housing finance solutions, including home loans, loan against property, and construction finance. The company is known for its competitive interest rates, quick approval processes, and customer-centric services. Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price on NSE as of 5 February 2025 is…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *