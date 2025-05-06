Share Market Update – Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025:- Shivansh Finserve Limited, established in 1984 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a diversified financial services company in India. The company offers a range of financial products, including mortgage-backed loans, working capital facilities, overdrafts, and vehicle loans, catering to both individual and business clients. Additionally, Shivansh Finserve provides IT and IT-enabled services, reflecting its commitment to integrating technology into its offerings. Shivansh Finserve Share Price on BOM as of 6 May 2025 is 5.75 INR.

Shivansh Finserve Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 5.98

High: 5.98

Low: 5.75

Mkt cap: 3.59Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 7.49

52-wk low: 3.57

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Chart

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target Years Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 January – Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 February – Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 March – Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 April – Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6.30 Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6.60 Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6.90 Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7.20 Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7.50 Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8 Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9 Shivansh Finserve Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Shivansh Finserve Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0.59%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 99.41%

Key Factors Affecting Shivansh Finserve Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Shivansh Finserve Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

Significant Revenue Growth In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Shivansh Finserve achieved an impressive annual revenue growth of 159.03%, a substantial turnaround compared to its 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20.55%. This indicates a potential positive shift in the company’s financial trajectory. Improved Financial Performance The company reported a net profit of ₹0.05 crore for the year ended March 2024, consistent with the previous year’s performance. Notably, sales increased to ₹0.46 crore during the same period, suggesting enhanced operational efficiency. Technical Indicators Show Moderate Bullishness Technical analysis reflects a moderately bullish trend for Shivansh Finserve, with a Technical score of 67/100. Indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51.11 and a positive Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.17 support this outlook. Low Promoter Holding As of December 2024, promoter holding in the company remains low at 0.59%, unchanged from previous quarters. While this indicates stability, the low percentage may impact investor confidence and influence share price dynamics. Sectoral Growth Opportunities Operating in the financial services sector, Shivansh Finserve stands to benefit from the overall growth and digitization trends within the industry. As financial services continue to evolve, the company may find new avenues for expansion and revenue generation.

Risks and Challenges for Shivansh Finserve Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Shivansh Finserve Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

Persistent Net Losses For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Shivansh Finserve reported a net loss of ₹0.10 crore, continuing a negative profitability trend. This ongoing financial underperformance raises concerns about the company’s ability to achieve sustainable growth and profitability. High Interest and Employee Expenses In the year ending March 31, 2024, the company allocated 113.86% of its operating revenues to interest expenses and 28.93% to employee costs. Such high expenditures relative to revenue indicate potential inefficiencies and financial strain. Low Promoter Holding As of March 2025, promoter holding in Shivansh Finserve remained low at 0.59%. This minimal stake by promoters may affect investor confidence and the perceived commitment of the management to the company’s long-term success. Volatile Stock Performance The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹7.49 and a low of ₹3.57. Such volatility can be unsettling for investors and may reflect underlying business uncertainties. Lack of Risk Management Policy Shivansh Finserve has not established a formal risk management policy, citing minimal risk to its operations. This absence may leave the company unprepared for unforeseen challenges and could impact its resilience in volatile market conditions.

