Share Market Update – Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025

Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025:- As of February 28, 2025, Shree Digvijay Cement Company’s share price was approximately ₹69.36, with a market capitalization of ₹1,025.24 crore. Forecasts suggest a gradual appreciation in the stock’s value, potentially reaching ₹132 by 2025. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company’s robust financial performance, including a net profit of ₹87.78 crore in 2024, and its strategic initiatives to enhance production capacity. Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price on NSE as of 1 March 2025 is 69.30 INR.

Shree Digvijay Cement Co Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 68.40

High: 69.99

Low: 68.00

Mkt cap: 1.02KCr

P/E ratio: 26.56

Div yield: 4.33%

52-wk high: 118.90

52-wk low: 63.55

Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Chart

Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target Years Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 January – Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 February – Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 March ₹75 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 April ₹80 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 May ₹85 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 June ₹90 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 July ₹95 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 August ₹100 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 September ₹105 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 October ₹110 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 November ₹115 Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Target 2025 December ₹120

Shree Digvijay Cement Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 54.68%

FII: 0.64%

DII: 0.96%

Public: 43.72%

Key Factors Affecting Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price Growth

Several key factors are likely to influence the growth of Shree Digvijay Cement’s share price by 2025:

Capacity Expansion: The company plans to increase its cement grinding capacity from 1.5 million tonnes to 3 million tonnes by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Successful execution of this expansion could enhance production capabilities and revenue potential. Infrastructure Demand: India’s infrastructure development and urbanization efforts are expected to drive cement demand. Shree Digvijay Cement’s ability to capitalize on these opportunities could positively impact its growth. Financial Health: The company’s debt-free status and consistent dividend payouts indicate financial stability, which can attract investors and support share price growth. Operational Efficiency: Improving operational efficiency can enhance profitability. Shree Digvijay Cement’s focus on optimizing processes and reducing costs may contribute to better financial performance. Market Conditions: Global economic trends and industry-specific factors can influence cement demand and pricing. Shree Digvijay Cement’s adaptability to market fluctuations will be crucial for sustained growth.

Risks and Challenges for Shree Digvijay Cement Share Price

Investing in Shree Digvijay Cement carries certain risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025:

Escalating Raw Material Costs: Increases in the prices of essential raw materials can elevate production expenses, potentially squeezing profit margins. Economic Downturns: A slowdown in the construction sector could reduce cement demand, leading to decreased sales volumes. Environmental Regulations: Stricter environmental laws may require additional investments to comply, affecting profitability. Execution Risks in Expansion Projects: The company’s plan to double its cement grinding capacity by late fiscal 2025 involves significant investment and is subject to execution risks, including potential delays and budget overruns. Market Volatility: Fluctuations in global economic conditions can impact cement demand and pricing, influencing the company’s financial performance.

Read Also:- Stock Market Update – Nio Hong Kong Stock Price Prediction 2025