Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025: Can It Climb Back to ₹45?

Shree Renuka Sugars is regaining investor attention after a strong quarterly turnaround. Trading at ₹31.98, the stock has moved up from its 52-week low of ₹24.71, yet it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹56.50. Investors are curious—can Shree Renuka Sugars rebound towards ₹45 by 2025? Let’s dive into its outlook based on technical analysis and market fundamentals.

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Chart

About Shree Renuka Sugars

Shree Renuka Sugars is one of India’s largest sugar refiners and ethanol producers, contributing significantly to the biofuel and renewable energy sectors. The company recently posted a strong quarterly performance:

  • Market Cap: ₹6,900 Crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹24.71 – ₹56.50

  • Q4 PAT: ₹91.6 Crore, up 182% YoY

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Status
Moving Averages Weak (Strong Sell on Daily & Weekly)
RSI (14) 41.8 (Neutral to Bearish)
MACD Negative
Trend Analysis Short-term weak, but possible bottoming

The stock is near critical support levels with no strong bullish momentum yet, but consolidation suggests a possible turnaround if volumes increase.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Levels: ₹30 – ₹31; Major Support at ₹26

  • Resistance Levels: ₹34 – ₹35 (Immediate), ₹40 – ₹45 (Medium-Term)

A breakout above ₹35 could initiate a new uptrend towards ₹40–₹45.

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Range Upside Potential
Short-Term ₹34 – ₹35 +6% – 10%
Medium-Term ₹40 – ₹42 +25%
Long-Term (2025) ₹45 – ₹48 +42% to +50%

  • WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹48.4 (+49%)

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Range: ₹30 – ₹31

  • Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹35

  • Target Levels: ₹35 → ₹40 → ₹45 → ₹48

  • Stop-Loss: ₹29

Risks & Challenges

  • Persistent weakness below ₹30 could pull the stock down to ₹26.

  • Negative book value indicates high financial risk.

  • Volatility in global sugar prices could impact earnings.

Summary Table

Current Price ₹31.90
Support ₹30 – ₹31; ₹26
Resistance ₹35 → ₹40 → ₹45
2025 Target ₹45 – ₹48
Technical Outlook Weak short-term, improving long-term
Risk Level High

