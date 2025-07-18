Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025: Can It Climb Back to ₹45?
Shree Renuka Sugars is regaining investor attention after a strong quarterly turnaround. Trading at ₹31.98, the stock has moved up from its 52-week low of ₹24.71, yet it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹56.50. Investors are curious—can Shree Renuka Sugars rebound towards ₹45 by 2025? Let’s dive into its outlook based on technical analysis and market fundamentals.
About Shree Renuka Sugars
Shree Renuka Sugars is one of India’s largest sugar refiners and ethanol producers, contributing significantly to the biofuel and renewable energy sectors. The company recently posted a strong quarterly performance:
-
Market Cap: ₹6,900 Crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹24.71 – ₹56.50
-
Q4 PAT: ₹91.6 Crore, up 182% YoY
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Status
|Moving Averages
|Weak (Strong Sell on Daily & Weekly)
|RSI (14)
|41.8 (Neutral to Bearish)
|MACD
|Negative
|Trend Analysis
|Short-term weak, but possible bottoming
The stock is near critical support levels with no strong bullish momentum yet, but consolidation suggests a possible turnaround if volumes increase.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Levels: ₹30 – ₹31; Major Support at ₹26
-
Resistance Levels: ₹34 – ₹35 (Immediate), ₹40 – ₹45 (Medium-Term)
A breakout above ₹35 could initiate a new uptrend towards ₹40–₹45.
Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Range
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term
|₹34 – ₹35
|+6% – 10%
|Medium-Term
|₹40 – ₹42
|+25%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹45 – ₹48
|+42% to +50%
-
WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹48.4 (+49%)
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Buy Range: ₹30 – ₹31
-
Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹35
-
Target Levels: ₹35 → ₹40 → ₹45 → ₹48
-
Stop-Loss: ₹29
Risks & Challenges
-
Persistent weakness below ₹30 could pull the stock down to ₹26.
-
Negative book value indicates high financial risk.
-
Volatility in global sugar prices could impact earnings.
Summary Table
|Current Price
|₹31.90
|Support
|₹30 – ₹31; ₹26
|Resistance
|₹35 → ₹40 → ₹45
|2025 Target
|₹45 – ₹48
|Technical Outlook
|Weak short-term, improving long-term
|Risk Level
|High