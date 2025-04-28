Share Market Update – Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025:- Shree Renuka Sugars is one of India’s largest sugar and ethanol producers. Founded in 1998, the company is based in Mumbai and has a strong presence in both India and Brazil. It mainly produces sugar, ethanol, and power from sugarcane. Shree Renuka Sugars is known for its modern technology and eco-friendly practices. It plays an important role in supporting India’s growing need for green energy through ethanol blending programs. Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price on NSE as of 28 April 2025 is 29.26 INR.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 30.50

High: 30.60

Low: 29.01

Mkt cap: 6.27KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 56.50

52-wk low: 24.71

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Chart

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target Years Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 January – Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 February – Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 March – Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 April ₹32 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 May ₹36 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 June ₹39 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 July ₹42 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 August ₹45 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 September ₹48 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 October ₹52 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 November ₹55 Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 December ₹60

Shree Renuka Sugars Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 62.48%

FII: 3.46%

DII: 10.15%

Public: 23.91%

Key Factors Affecting Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (NSE: RENUKA) and its share price by 2025:​

Expansion in Ethanol Production: Shree Renuka Sugars is enhancing its ethanol production capabilities, aligning with India’s push for ethanol blending in fuels. This strategic move positions the company to benefit from government incentives and the growing demand for alternative energy sources. ​ Revenue Growth Despite Profitability Challenges: Over the past five years, the company has achieved a compound annual revenue growth rate of 21%. While this indicates strong top-line performance, sustaining profitability remains a challenge, which the company aims to address through operational efficiencies. Integrated Business Model: Operating six advanced sugar mills with integrated ethanol and power co-generation facilities, along with two of India’s largest port-based refineries, Shree Renuka Sugars’ diversified operations provide multiple revenue streams and resilience against market fluctuations. Market Positioning and Brand Recognition: Through effective marketing strategies and a focus on customer engagement, the company has strengthened its brand presence, which can lead to increased market share and customer loyalty. Strategic Acquisitions: The acquisition of Anamika Sugar Mills Private Limited for INR 2.4 billion expands Shree Renuka Sugars’ production capacity and market reach, potentially contributing to future revenue growth. ​

Risks and Challenges for Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (NSE: RENUKA) and its share price by 2025:​

Persistent Financial Losses: Despite a 32.83% increase in sales to ₹3,033.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹165.50 crore, up from ₹138.20 crore in the same quarter the previous year. This indicates ongoing challenges in achieving profitability. High Debt Levels: As of March 2023, Shree Renuka Sugars had a debt of approximately ₹5,559 crore. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at -7.43, suggesting that liabilities significantly exceed equity, which could strain financial stability and limit future investment capacity. Declining Operational Efficiency: In the quarter ending December 2024, the company’s operating profit margin reached its lowest point in five quarters. This decline in efficiency, coupled with a Profit Before Tax of ₹-266.20 crore, underscores operational challenges that may affect future performance. Exposure to Commodity Price Volatility: As a sugar producer, the company is vulnerable to fluctuations in global sugar prices. Such volatility can impact revenue and profitability, especially if market prices fall below production costs. Regulatory and Environmental Risks: Changes in government policies regarding sugar pricing, ethanol blending mandates, and environmental regulations can affect the company’s operations and profitability. Compliance with new regulations may require additional investments and operational adjustments.

