Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2024 To 2030

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, a major sugar producer in India, also holds significant stakes in ethanol production and power generation as a key player in the sugar industry. The following analysis provides forecasts for the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars from 2025 to 2030, emphasizing the critical factors influencing these projections. 

Shree Renuka Sugar Current Market Analysis

The following data shows the current market analysis of Shree Renuka Sugar-

  • Open – 33.95
  • High – 34.20
  • Low – 32.40
  • Current Share Price – 32.59
  • Mkt cap – 6.93KCr
  • P/E ratio – N/A
  • Div yield – N/A
  • 52-wk high – 56.50
  • 52-wk low – 24.71

Shree Renuka Sugars Current Graph 

The following is a graph showing the current graph analysis of Shree Renuka Sugar-

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Chart

 

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

The table presented below for your reference basically outlines the target price for upcoming years based on current market valuation, expert forecasting, and, most importantly, industry trends.

Year Share Price Target
2025 ₹60
2026 ₹70
2027 ₹80
2028 ₹90
2029 ₹100
2030 ₹110

Shareholding Pattern For Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price 

  • Promoters: 62.48%
  • Retail And Others: 23.91%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 10%
  • Foreign Institutions: 3.46%
  • Mutual Funds: 0.16%

Shareholding Pattern For Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price 

Shree Renuka Sugars’ Annual Income Statement

The chart below presents the differentiation between revenue and income.

Shree Renuka Sugars' Annual Income Statement

Following is a detailed statement of the above chart:

INR 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 110.41B -2.46%
Operating expense 16.57B 16.79%
Net income -3.00B 52.20%
Net profit margin -2.72 50.90%
Earnings per share N/A N/A
EBITDA 7.68B 10.14%
Effective tax rate 17.29% N/A

Some Key Factors For Shree Renuka Sugar Price

  1. Product development innovation and tech incorporation.
  2. Building consistent shareholder relationships in order to strengthen them.
  3. Adapting to evolving marketplace dynamics and consumer preferences.
  4. Financial performance and key metrics.

Similar Posts

Hardwyn India Share Price Target

Hardwyn India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hardwyn India Ltd is a trusted company specializing in architectural hardware and glass fittings. Known for its high-quality and innovative products, the company serves residential, commercial, and industrial sectors with solutions like door handles, locks, and sliding systems. Hardwyn India emphasizes its designs’ durability, style, and functionality, ensuring customer satisfaction. Hardwyn India Share Price on…

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Target

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Dalmia Bharat Ltd is one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, renowned for its high-quality products and sustainable practices. Established in 1939, the company has played a key role in shaping India’s infrastructure development. It produces a wide range of cement products catering to residential, commercial, and industrial construction needs. Dalmia Bharat is recognized for its…

Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Jaypee Infratech Share Price Target 2025:- Jaypee Infratech’s share price target for 2025 depends on key factors like the successful resolution of its insolvency process, progress in infrastructure and real estate projects, and reduction of its high debt. Government support for the sector and positive market sentiment could also drive growth. Jaypee Infratech Share Price…

Indian Infotech Ltd Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Indian Infotech Ltd Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Indian Infotech Ltd Share Price Target 2025:- Indian Infotech Ltd operates in the IT and financial services sector, with growth depending on digital transformation, market demand, and regulatory policies. Expansion plans, financial performance, and competition in the industry will influence its share price target for 2025. It could see steady growth if the company adapts…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *