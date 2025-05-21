Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, a major sugar producer in India, also holds significant stakes in ethanol production and power generation as a key player in the sugar industry. The following analysis provides forecasts for the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars from 2025 to 2030, emphasizing the critical factors influencing these projections.

Shree Renuka Sugar Current Market Analysis

The following data shows the current market analysis of Shree Renuka Sugar-

Open – 33.95

High – 34.20

Low – 32.40

Current Share Price – 32.59

Mkt cap – 6.93KCr

P/E ratio – N/A

Div yield – N/A

52-wk high – 56.50

52-wk low – 24.71

Shree Renuka Sugars Current Graph

The following is a graph showing the current graph analysis of Shree Renuka Sugar-

Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

The table presented below for your reference basically outlines the target price for upcoming years based on current market valuation, expert forecasting, and, most importantly, industry trends.

Year Share Price Target 2025 ₹60 2026 ₹70 2027 ₹80 2028 ₹90 2029 ₹100 2030 ₹110

Shareholding Pattern For Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price

Promoters: 62.48%

Retail And Others: 23.91%

Other Domestic Institutions: 10%

Foreign Institutions: 3.46%

Mutual Funds: 0.16%

Shree Renuka Sugars’ Annual Income Statement

The chart below presents the differentiation between revenue and income.

Following is a detailed statement of the above chart:

INR 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 110.41B -2.46% Operating expense 16.57B 16.79% Net income -3.00B 52.20% Net profit margin -2.72 50.90% Earnings per share N/A N/A EBITDA 7.68B 10.14% Effective tax rate 17.29% N/A

Some Key Factors For Shree Renuka Sugar Price