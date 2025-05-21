Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, a major sugar producer in India, also holds significant stakes in ethanol production and power generation as a key player in the sugar industry. The following analysis provides forecasts for the share price of Shree Renuka Sugars from 2025 to 2030, emphasizing the critical factors influencing these projections.
Shree Renuka Sugar Current Market Analysis
The following data shows the current market analysis of Shree Renuka Sugar-
- Open – 33.95
- High – 34.20
- Low – 32.40
- Current Share Price – 32.59
- Mkt cap – 6.93KCr
- P/E ratio – N/A
- Div yield – N/A
- 52-wk high – 56.50
- 52-wk low – 24.71
Shree Renuka Sugars Current Graph
The following is a graph showing the current graph analysis of Shree Renuka Sugar-
Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
The table presented below for your reference basically outlines the target price for upcoming years based on current market valuation, expert forecasting, and, most importantly, industry trends.
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹60
|2026
|₹70
|2027
|₹80
|2028
|₹90
|2029
|₹100
|2030
|₹110
Shareholding Pattern For Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price
- Promoters: 62.48%
- Retail And Others: 23.91%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 10%
- Foreign Institutions: 3.46%
- Mutual Funds: 0.16%
Shree Renuka Sugars’ Annual Income Statement
The chart below presents the differentiation between revenue and income.
Following is a detailed statement of the above chart:
|INR
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|110.41B
|-2.46%
|Operating expense
|16.57B
|16.79%
|Net income
|-3.00B
|52.20%
|Net profit margin
|-2.72
|50.90%
|Earnings per share
|N/A
|N/A
|EBITDA
|7.68B
|10.14%
|Effective tax rate
|17.29%
|N/A
Some Key Factors For Shree Renuka Sugar Price
- Product development innovation and tech incorporation.
- Building consistent shareholder relationships in order to strengthen them.
- Adapting to evolving marketplace dynamics and consumer preferences.
- Financial performance and key metrics.