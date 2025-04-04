Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025:- Shriram Properties is a well-known real estate developer, mainly focused on residential projects in South India. Its share price target for 2025 will depend on housing demand, project delivery, and supportive government policies. If the company continues to focus on affordable housing and completes its projects on time, it may see steady growth. Lower interest rates and rising urbanization could also support its performance. Shriram Properties Share Price on NSE as of 4 April 2025 is 72.00 INR.

Shriram Properties Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 76.74
  • High: 76.74
  • Low: 71.12
  • Mkt cap: 1.23KCr
  • P/E ratio: 24.59
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 147.60
  • 52-wk low: 63.13

Shriram Properties Share Price Chart

Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Shriram Properties Share Price Target Years Shriram Properties Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 January
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 February
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 March
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 April ₹80
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 May ₹90
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 June ₹100
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 July ₹110
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 August ₹120
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 September ₹130
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 October ₹140
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 November ₹150
Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025 December ₹160

Shriram Properties Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 27.94%
  • FII: 1.4%
  • DII: 1.6%
  • Public: 69.06%

Key Factors Affecting Shriram Properties Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Real Estate Demand in Tier 1 & Tier 2 Cities – Growing urbanization and housing demand, especially in South India, will drive the company’s residential project sales and revenue.

  2. Affordable Housing Segment Growth – Government support and demand for budget-friendly homes can boost Shriram Properties’ core business and profit potential.

  3. Interest Rates & Home Loan Availability – Lower interest rates make home loans more affordable, increasing property sales and supporting share price growth.

  4. Project Execution & Timely Delivery – Completing ongoing and new projects on time builds customer trust and improves cash flow, positively affecting the company’s performance.

  5. Government Policies & Infrastructure Development – Supportive housing policies, tax benefits, and infrastructure projects near company developments can increase property value and sales.

Risks and Challenges for Shriram Properties Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Project Delays & Cost Overruns – Delays in construction or rising material and labor costs can increase expenses and affect timely project delivery.

  2. Regulatory & Policy Risks – Changes in real estate regulations, RERA compliance, or state-level rules could impact approvals and project execution.

  3. Economic Uncertainty – A slowdown in the economy may reduce demand for residential properties, especially in the mid and affordable housing segments.

  4. High Competition – Intense competition from other real estate developers may pressure pricing, reduce margins, and affect market share.

  5. Debt & Financial Management – Managing debt levels, securing funding for projects, and maintaining liquidity are critical for smooth operations and future growth.

