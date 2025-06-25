Skipper Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Skipper Ltd is an Indian company that specializes in manufacturing and supplying a variety of products, primarily in the power and infrastructure sectors. Established in 1981, the company is well-known for producing transmission line towers, solar mounting structures, and other engineering products. Skipper Share Price on NSE as of 25 June 2025 is 493.25 INR. Here will provide you more details on Skipper Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Skipper Ltd (India): Market Overview

Open: 503.00

High: 503.70

Low: 490.20

Mkt cap: 5.56KCr

P/E ratio: 35.61

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 665.00

52-wk low: 323.05

Skipper Ltd (India) Competitors

Here are five competitors of Skipper Ltd (India) with their approximate market capitalizations:

KEC International Ltd

Market Capital: ₹15,000 Crores Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

Market Capital: ₹11,500 Crores Jyoti Structures Ltd

Market Capital: ₹800 Crores Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd

Market Capital: ₹5,000 Crores RPG Cables Ltd

Market Capital: ₹1,200 Crores

Skipper Share Price Chart

Skipper Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

Skipper Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹670 2026 ₹835 2027 ₹965 2028 ₹1120 2029 ₹1245 2030 ₹1390

Skipper Share Price Target 2025

Skipper share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹670. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Skipper Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Regulatory Changes : Changes in government policies or regulations regarding manufacturing and energy can impact Skipper Ltd’s operations. For example, stricter environmental regulations could lead to increased compliance costs or operational restrictions, potentially affecting profitability and investor confidence.

Market Competition : The increasing competition in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors poses a risk to Skipper Ltd. If competitors offer better pricing or innovative products, it could lead to market share erosion for Skipper, ultimately impacting its revenue and share price performance.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Any disruptions in the supply chain, whether due to geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, or pandemics, can hinder Skipper Ltd’s ability to deliver products on time. Such delays can result in lost contracts and revenue, negatively affecting the company’s financial outlook and share price stability.

Skipper Share Price Target 2030

Skipper share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1390. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Skipper Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Technological Advancements : Rapid technological changes in the infrastructure and energy sectors may pose challenges for Skipper Ltd. If the company fails to innovate or adapt to new technologies, it risks falling behind competitors who may offer more advanced or efficient solutions, potentially leading to a decline in market share and investor interest.

Economic Fluctuations : Economic downturns or fluctuations in economic growth can significantly impact Skipper Ltd’s operations. A recession may lead to reduced infrastructure spending by governments and private entities, resulting in lower demand for Skipper’s products and services. This decreased demand can adversely affect revenue and share prices.

Global Supply Chain Risks: Skipper Ltd relies on a global supply chain for raw materials and components. Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, or disruptions caused by global events (such as pandemics or natural disasters) can affect the availability and cost of essential materials. Such disruptions may lead to increased production costs and delays, negatively impacting profitability and share price performance.

Skipper Ltd (India) Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 66.48%

FII: 5.13%

DII: 0.31%

Public: 28.08%

Skipper Ltd (India) Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 46.24B 40.90% Operating expense 6.45B 34.77% Net income 1.49B 82.88% Net profit margin 3.23 29.72% Earnings per share 13.52 — EBITDA 4.52B 47.50% Effective tax rate 24.82% —

