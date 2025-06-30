Share Market Update – SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025

SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025:- SKM Egg Products Export (India) is a friendly, family-founded company based in Erode, Tamil Nadu, that has grown since 1995 into one of Asia’s largest egg-product manufacturers. They process around 1.8 million eggs daily to make powders, bakery mixes, and liquid egg products used in foods like cakes, pasta, sauces, and more. Because SKM also runs its own poultry farms and feed mills, it controls quality from farm to factory. The company has modern, EU- and USDA-approved facilities, and its products reach international markets in Europe, Japan, Russia, and beyond. SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price on NSE as of 30 June 2025 is 246.00 INR.

SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 248.55

High: 248.55

Low: 240.00

Mkt cap: 647.72Cr

P/E ratio: 18.71

Div yield: 1.02%

52-wk high: 292.20

52-wk low: 154.00

SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target Years SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target Months Share Price Target SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 January – SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 February – SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 March – SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 April – SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 May – SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 June ₹250 SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 July ₹260 SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 August ₹270 SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 September ₹280 SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 October ₹290 SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 November ₹300 SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Target 2025 December ₹310

SKM Egg Products Export India Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 55.4%

FII: 0.07%

DII: 0%

Public: 44.53%

Key Factors Affecting SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could shape the growth and share price potential of SKM Egg Products Export (India) by 2025:

1. Strong Export Momentum & Rising Global Demand

SKM has seen a sharp surge in exports—triggered in part by global events like bird flu—and commands a growing share of international egg-powder and liquid egg markets, especially in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Continued global demand is a major growth driver.

2. Exceptional Revenue and Profit Expansion

The company reported a more than 120% increase in revenue and a 226% surge in PAT during FY23. EBITDA leapt 173%, with margins at ~21.9%, supported by improved operational efficiency and cost control initiatives. Maintaining this growth streak could fuel investor optimism.

3. Vertical Integration & Technological Upgrades

SKM manages its entire value chain—owning poultry farms, feed mills, and processing plants—supported by modern processing facilities (capacity: 1.8 million eggs/day, 6,500 t powder/year). This integration enhances cost control, product consistency, and quicker adaptation to market trends.

4. Improving Financial Health & Cash Flow

FY23 saw a ~38% reduction in debt, cutting the debt-to-equity ratio from ~0.94 to ~0.46. Operating cash flow increased 116%, free cash flow rose 153%, and net worth grew ~4.6%—all pointing to stronger liquidity and financial stability.

5. Favourable Industry Dynamics & Market Growth

The global egg products market is projected to grow at ~5% CAGR through 2026, while in India it is forecasted to reach USD 1 billion by 2026.. SKM’s strong brand, longstanding industry presence, and diverse product mix position it well to leverage this growing market.

Risks and Challenges for SKM Egg Products Export India Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact SKM Egg Products Export (India) and its share price by 2025:

1. Volatile Raw Material & Egg Prices

The company’s margins are sensitive to fluctuations in feed ingredients like maize and to changes in egg prices. For instance, the cost of maize jumped from ₹80 cr to ₹107 cr while sales remained constant, pressuring profitability.

2. Disease Outbreaks and Weather Vulnerability

Bird flu outbreaks and extreme weather can severely disrupt poultry supplies. A sharp rise in chicken mortality due to high temperatures notably hit operations in Tamil Nadu.

3. Global Market Instability & Foreign Exchange Risk

A significant portion of SKM’s sales is tied to export markets like Europe, Japan, and the U.S. Market instability—such as post‑COVID economic weakness in Europe—along with currency fluctuations, can hurt revenue and margins.

4. Rising Competition & Margin Pressure

Increasing global competition and lower barriers to entry could erode pricing power and margins. International players with stronger balance sheets may aggressively enter SKM’s markets.

5. Profit Downturns and Analyst Downgrades

SKM recently suffered a ~61% drop in PAT in December 2023, prompting a ‘Sell’ rating by MarketsMojo. Its interest-cover ratio also fell to a multi-quarter low, raising concerns over financial resilience.

