Share Market Update – Sky Old Share Price Target 2025

Sky Old Share Price Target 2025:- Sky Gold Ltd has been growing fast, expanding its production capacity and entering new markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Experts predict a positive share price target for 2025, supported by strong revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and increasing exports. Sky Old Share Price on NSE as of 20 February 2025 is 348.90 INR.

Sky Old Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 321.50

High: 349.90

Low: 321.50

Mkt cap: 5.12KCr

P/E ratio: 34.66

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 488.55

52-wk low: 89.30

Sky Old Share Price Chart

Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Sky Old Share Price Target Years Sky Old Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 January – Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 February ₹355 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 March ₹370 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 April ₹380 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 May ₹390 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 June ₹400 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 July ₹415 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 August ₹430 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 September ₹445 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 October ₹460 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 November ₹475 Sky Old Share Price Target 2025 December ₹490

Sky Old Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 58.24%

FII: 0.86%

DII: 6.64%

Public: 34.26%

Key Factors Affecting Sky Old Share Price Growth

Several key factors are poised to influence Sky Gold Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion Initiatives: Sky Gold has significantly increased its production capacity, expanding from 200 kg to 750 kg per month in FY24. This expansion aims to meet growing demand and enhance market presence. Strategic Acquisitions: The company has acquired entities such as Sparkling Chains and Starmangalsutra, broadening its product range and market reach. These acquisitions are expected to contribute substantially to revenue growth. Export Market Penetration: Sky Gold is actively targeting international markets, including the Middle East, UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia. In Q1 FY25, exports accounted for 11% of total revenue, indicating successful market diversification. Financial Performance: The company reported a remarkable 94% year-on-year increase in net sales for September 2024, reaching ₹768.85 crore. This robust financial performance underscores its growth trajectory. Gold Price Trends: Fluctuations in global gold prices directly impact Sky Gold’s profitability. Forecasts suggest potential increases in gold prices, which could influence the company’s cost structure and pricing strategies. Regulatory Environment: Changes in government policies, import duties, and compliance requirements can affect operational costs and market dynamics, thereby influencing Sky Gold’s share price.

Risks and Challenges for Sky Old Share Price

Sky Gold Ltd faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price target for 2025:

Margin Pressures: Despite revenue growth, the company’s gross margin remains relatively low at 6.5%, indicating potential profitability challenges. Working Capital Constraints: An extended working capital cycle of approximately 75 days, coupled with increased receivable days from 16-17 to 26, may strain cash flow and operational efficiency. Debt Management: Delays in implementing gold metal loans have hindered efforts to reduce interest costs, potentially affecting financial flexibility. Capacity Utilization: Current capacity utilization is low, with the parent company at 46% and subsidiaries at 33%, suggesting underutilized resources and potential inefficiencies. Market Volatility: The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, including a 5.13% decline on January 10, 2025, reflecting market volatility and potential investor concerns.

