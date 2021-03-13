Share Market Update – Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025

Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025: Solex Energy is a growing company in the renewable energy sector, known for its solar power solutions. The company’s share price target for 2025 may see positive growth due to rising demand for clean energy and supportive government policies. Factors like expansion projects, technological innovations, and increased solar panel adoption could boost its stock value. Solex Energy Share Price on NSE as of 3 March 2025 is 718.50 INR.
Solex Energy Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 726.20
- High: 730.10
- Low: 718.50
- Mkt cap: 776Cr
- P/E ratio: 70.07
- Div yield: 0.08
- 52-wk high: 1,786.70
- 52-wk low: 540.00
Solex Energy Share Price Chart
Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Solex Energy Share Price Target Years
|Solex Energy Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹800
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹900
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹1000
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹1100
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹1200
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1300
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1400
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1500
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1600
|Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1790
Solex Energy Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 66.15%
- FII: 0.03%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 33.83%
Key Factors Affecting Solex Energy Share Price Growth
-
Renewable Energy Demand: Rising demand for solar energy and government initiatives promoting clean energy can positively impact the company’s growth.
-
Government Policies: Supportive policies like subsidies and tax benefits for solar projects can boost Solex Energy’s business.
-
Technology Advancements: Adoption of new solar technologies and innovations can improve efficiency and reduce costs, driving growth.
-
Market Expansion: Expansion into new regions and partnerships with other companies can enhance revenue potential.
-
Financial Performance: Consistent revenue growth and profitability will play a key role in attracting investors and boosting share prices.
Risks and Challenges for Solex Energy Share Price
-
Market Competition: Intense competition from other solar energy companies may affect market share and pricing strategies.
-
Policy Changes: Any changes in government policies or reduction in subsidies can impact the company’s growth.
-
Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of solar panels and other raw materials can affect profit margins.
-
Technological Changes: Rapid advancements in technology may require constant upgrades, increasing operational costs.
-
Financial Risks: Poor financial performance or debt burden could lower investor confidence and stock price.
