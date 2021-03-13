Share Market Update – Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025

Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025: Solex Energy is a growing company in the renewable energy sector, known for its solar power solutions. The company’s share price target for 2025 may see positive growth due to rising demand for clean energy and supportive government policies. Factors like expansion projects, technological innovations, and increased solar panel adoption could boost its stock value. Solex Energy Share Price on NSE as of 3 March 2025 is 718.50 INR.

Solex Energy Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 726.20

High: 730.10

Low: 718.50

Mkt cap: 776Cr

P/E ratio: 70.07

Div yield: 0.08

52-wk high: 1,786.70

52-wk low: 540.00

Solex Energy Share Price Chart

Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Solex Energy Share Price Target Years Solex Energy Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 January – Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 February – Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 March ₹800 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 April ₹900 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1000 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1100 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1200 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1300 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1400 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1500 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1600 Solex Energy Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1790

Solex Energy Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 66.15%

FII: 0.03%

DII: 0%

Public: 33.83%

Key Factors Affecting Solex Energy Share Price Growth

Renewable Energy Demand: Rising demand for solar energy and government initiatives promoting clean energy can positively impact the company’s growth.

Government Policies: Supportive policies like subsidies and tax benefits for solar projects can boost Solex Energy’s business.

Technology Advancements: Adoption of new solar technologies and innovations can improve efficiency and reduce costs, driving growth.

Market Expansion: Expansion into new regions and partnerships with other companies can enhance revenue potential.

Financial Performance: Consistent revenue growth and profitability will play a key role in attracting investors and boosting share prices.

Risks and Challenges for Solex Energy Share Price

Market Competition: Intense competition from other solar energy companies may affect market share and pricing strategies.

Policy Changes: Any changes in government policies or reduction in subsidies can impact the company’s growth.

Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of solar panels and other raw materials can affect profit margins.

Technological Changes: Rapid advancements in technology may require constant upgrades, increasing operational costs.

Financial Risks: Poor financial performance or debt burden could lower investor confidence and stock price.

