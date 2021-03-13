Stock Market Update – SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025

SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025:- The SoundHound AI stock price depends on the growing demand for voice AI technology in various industries like automotive, smart devices, and customer service. If the company continues to innovate and secure partnerships with big brands, its stock price may see positive growth. SoundHound AI Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 1 March 2025 is 10.85 USD.

SoundHound AI Inc: Current Market Overview

Open: 9.35

High: 10.95

Low: 8.96

Mkt cap: 401.18Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 24.98

52-wk low: 3.50

SoundHound AI Stock Price Chart

SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025

SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction Years SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 January – SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 February – SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 11 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 13 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 15 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 17 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 18 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 20 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 21 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 22 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 23 SoundHound AI Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 25

Key Factors Affecting SoundHound AI Stock Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting growth for SoundHound AI stock price target in 2025:

AI Technology Demand – Rising demand for voice AI technology in various industries like automotive, healthcare, and smart devices. Innovation and Product Development – Continuous improvement and new features in voice recognition technology can boost customer interest. Partnerships and Collaborations – Strategic alliances with major companies can expand SoundHound AI’s market reach. Market Competition – The company’s ability to stand out against competitors in the AI and voice recognition market. Financial Performance – Consistent revenue growth and profitability can positively impact the stock price.

Risks and Challenges for SoundHound AI Stock Price

Here are five risks and challenges for SoundHound AI stock price target in 2025:

High Market Competition – Competing with big tech companies like Google and Amazon in the voice AI sector. Technological Changes – Rapid advancements in AI technology may require constant innovation to stay relevant. Data Privacy Regulations – Strict privacy laws could impact how SoundHound AI collects and uses voice data. Financial Instability – High development costs and inconsistent profits could affect investor confidence. Customer Adoption Rate – Slow adoption of voice AI solutions by businesses and consumers could limit revenue growth.

